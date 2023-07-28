Dr. Jill Biden in Markarian

Markarian is pleased to announce that Dr. Jill Biden wore the Anita Rose Dot Print Long Sleeve V Neck Midi Dress With Bow ($2,495) from the Markarian Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection during the U.S. Ambassador Denis Bauer’s reception following the UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France on July 25th, 2023.

Alexandra O’Neill founded luxury womenswear label Markarian in 2017. Named after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies, Markarian combines Alexandra’s love of celestial romanticism with timeless design and modern grace. Alexandra fell in love with making clothing when her grandmother, GiGi, taught her how to sew at just 10 years old.

Markarian came to life from Alexandra’s notion of designing clothing that is whimsical and playful yet wearable and beautifully made. Each special, romantic, and ethereal piece is thoughtfully made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste. Designed and produced in New York City, Markarian has a strong belief in supporting the fine craftsmanship that the New York Garment Center offers. Markarian recently dressed the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, for the 2021 Inauguration.

