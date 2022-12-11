Does Minimalism Take the Luxury Out of New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week. Words that historically brought excitement and anticipation to designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The glitz – the glam – the IDEA of fashion thrilled the city during New York Fashion Week. Production companies spent months selecting just the right venue – designing the perfect runway – creating an event that showcased the designers’ looks and brought a touch of creative drama to the ‘event .’ It was a ‘fashion show’. New York turned out to these “must attend” events, dressed as much to be seen as to see next season’s looks.

During the health crisis of 2020/21, designers and production companies turned to video – some even using the street as a runway to showcase their looks. Others turned to completely digital fashion runways. Viewers watched online, missing the thrill of the event: the people, the new fashion, and the excitement of the runway.

HiTechModa

Flash forward to 2022 as the world emerged from COVID, and New York City opened its doors to designers, models, and audiences to New York Fashion Week. While some production companies continued the legacy of glamour and entertainment, others brought the ‘street runway’ indoors – showing in warehouses on concrete runways with folding chairs seating audiences dressed in high fashion. This trend continued into September 2022, with many independent production companies following suit, staging low-budget productions in lower-rent areas, leaving the luxury and excitement of Manhattan and quality entertainment in the rearview. While this minimalist approach plays well in the grand salons of Paris and Milan, with great architecture and famous landmarks outside the venue, a warehouse in SoHo doesn’t have the same appeal smattered with brown and grey buildings in the backdrop.

Many will argue it is about “the fashion”; yes, it is, but it is also about the ambiance of the collection, the models, and how they transform the clothing buyer and see themselves on the runway. Have we become just too casual?

Since 2018, when hiTechMODA first produced in NYFW, they have consistently selected venues in the heart of Manhattan, providing unique runways to thrill designers, models, photographers, and the New York audience. Before the pandemic, the productions at the now-defunct National Geographic were the talk of the independent fashion circuit. After the pandemic, hiTechMODA selected the iconic Edison Ballroom for three seasons, a venue steeped in entertainment tradition. Productions at this venue resulted in hiTechMODA being named as the Best Production Platform.

This season, NYFW hiTechMODA takes its award-winning platform to one of the most prestigious venues in New York City, Gotham Hall. Producer PS Privette and her team are creating an event worthy of New York Fashion Week. Privette says, “There is no better fashion than New York City. It is a balance of creating a good production within a budget that is always a challenge. I am lucky to have Thomas Smith, IES Productions, as one of the key consultants. We have worked successfully together for years now to create quality productions.”

hiTechMODA invites you to be a part of their event this season during NYFW, February 10 & 11, 2023.

Designers pictured:

DK Design Fashion – Season 1 – AJ Photoz

Errick Kim – Season 2 – AJ Photoz

Entertainment – Season 2 – AJ Photoz

Gulick & Yabarra – Season 3 – Hans Spiegel

Ricardo Oyarzún – Season 4 – AOM Photogrpahy

Wajahat Mirza Entertainment – Season 6 – Getty Images

The Industry Show – Season 7 – Aldo Fotografia

ONYX by Justin Haynes – Season 7 – Aldo Fotografia

Yesi Rose Fashion – Season 8 – Getty Images

HOUSE of MUSA – Season 8 – Getty Images

Photo-synthesis Designs – Season 8 – Getty Images

About hiTechMODA

hiTechMODA is an award-winning fashion show producing a high-profile stage to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. Our mission is to inspire, empower, discover and encourage fashion talent worldwide. hiTechMODA does this by providing a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production at a state-of-the-art venue.

2023 Shows

February 10 & 11, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

February 24 & 25, 2023

Milan Fashion Week, – Spazio event di Ermanna, Milan

July 21, 2023

Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

July 22 & 23, 2023

hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

September 8-10, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 22 & 23, 2023

Milan Fashion Week, Season 2 (venue to be announced)

September 29 & 30, 2023

Paris Fashion Week, Season 2 (venue to be announced)

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO