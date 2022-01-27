Didit Hediprasetyo SS22 Couture Collection

Reflecting Didit Hediprasetyo’s passion for exploring feminine silhouettes this collection pays homage to a woman’s self-growth and her optimistic, fashion-forward take on life.

In an atmosphere of comfort, sensuality and unbridled confidence, sometimes crossed with a sense of graphic duality, Didit Hediprasetyo’s silhouettes for the Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection support the woman who wears them like an anchor stone by inciting positive transformation and openness to exude her confidence from within.

Carla Bruni’s joyful confidence, graceful presence and contemporary sense of comfort breathe dynamic energy into Didit Hediprasetyo’s collection, taking us on a modern Couture journey anchored in elegance and effortless beauty, which are both inherent to her personality.

Paris Fashion Week

