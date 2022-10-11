Detroit’s Own Play It Crazy Launches FW22 Collection “The Warm Up”

Luxury Streetwear label, Play It Crazy is a dedication and representation of Co- Founders Anthony Miller, Jl Johnson, Montrell Grimes unique lifestyle and image.

Birthed out of Detroit, is a brand that speaks volumes in all angles of creativity. Blending Streetwear elements with Luxury aesthetics.

2019 was the initial year Play It Crazy started and just as many other luxury power houses faced trial and error phases Play It Crazy has overcome similar issues emerging labels face. The creatives behind the streetwear label overcame many challenges such as pushing a brand in a city that lacks media attention for fashion, but with recent events such as the luxury streetwear label being seen in popular series such as The Chi and worn by athletes such as James Harden, Dwayne Wade & Donovan Mitchell, Play It Crazy has found their niche. Backed by the community of Detroit, Play It Crazy aims to use their voice and platform to encourage creatives to dream and take risks without fear.

Play It Crazy

“Those that play it crazy leap without regret to live a life others settle to dream of.” – Anthony Miller

The FW22 collection entails abstract patterns which represent adventure, the outdoors, traveling and all the factors that invite summer activities. Play It Crazy’s capsule collection includes pieces such as shoulder strap pouches, Varsity jackets, Pullover hoodies, matching sweatsuits and more. This initial release was designed to express the brand’s creativity and direction the brand is headed in. The luxury label does not shy away from a challenge and innovation. The Collection can be purchased online at https://www.playitcrazy.com

Prices range from $80-$500

