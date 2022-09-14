Designers Make Their Fashion Presences Known During NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8

The NYFW Season 8 has officially kicked off following great sensation from the public.

Despite the hectic schedule, leading production company, hiTechMODA delivered fashion-forward and culturally diverse shows from several notable designer brands that delighted the crowd and made the statement, “Fashion is back in full force. Thank you!”

hiTechMODA

01 Carlos Benguigui

Designer brand Carlos Benguigui from Venezuela showcased their signature posh suits and fedora hats in the SS23 collection after years of cooperative production with hiTechMODA on Friday, September 9, inside the Edison Ballroom.

@carlosbenguigui

02 Alicia Perrillo

The award-winning graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago Alicia Perrillo, launched her SS23 collection pieces on Friday, September 9, inside the Edison Ballroom. Her designs incorporated unique combinations of black, white, and red.

@aliciaperrillo

03 Belle Le Chic

Gown and bridal boutique Belle Le Chic put gowns from several significant designers on show on the Rooftop at Edison Ballroom on the afternoon of Friday, September 9.

@bellelechic

04 Cabriolle

Indonesian luxury couture brand for children Cabriolle showcased their new gown designs for kids in the Edison Ballroom on Friday, September 9.

@cabriolle_official

05 Designer Dream Collection

Famous Indian bridal and luxury apparel brand, Designer Dream Collection, displayed their SS23 couture in Edison Ballroom on Saturday, September 10.

@designerdreamcollection

06 Eleven S

Vietnamese bridal and luxury gown designer Eleven S showed elegant white wedding dress designs in the Edison Ballroom on Friday evening on the couture runway, September 9.

@elevenshcmc

07 Heritage Indian Fashions

Indian luxury apparel brand Heritage Indian Fashions presented their new custom pieces from designer Prashant Goyal on Saturday, September 10.

@heritageindiafashions

08 Marc Defang

Famous designer Marc Defang showcased his new collections at both venues on Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11.

@marcdefang

09 Melesia Robinson

Womenswear brand Melesia Robinson revealed her design pieces for SS23 collection on Friday, September 9.

@melesiarobinson

10 Melanie Caballero

Haute Couture brand Melanie Caballero presented their new high-fashion designs based on sketches from young Ukrainian designers inside the Edison Ballroom on Saturday, September 10.

11 Mitch Desunia

Pilipino designer brand Mitch Desunia showcased their design collection for SS23 in Edison Ballroom on Sunday afternoon, September 11.

@mitchdesunia

12 MUSA Fabric by Joy Soo

Pilipino designer brand Joy Soo displayed their unique fabric designs on the apparel during the last shows on the Rooftop at Edison Ballroom on Friday night, September 9.

@musafabric_by_joysoo

13 Phyllis Emelda

Hand-made luxury womenswear brand Phyllis Emelda showcased their new theme for SS23 in Edison Ballroom on Friday afternoon, September 9.

@phyllisemelda

14 Regina’s Couture Doll House

Haute Couture brand Regina’s Couture showed their gown designs for children on Saturday, September 10.

@reginacoutureanddesigns

15 Yesi Rose Fashion

Womenswear designer brand Yesi Rose Fashion showcased their new style of gowns during the last show on Friday night, September 9.

@yesirosefashionboutique_

The days and nights were filled with Fashion as designers brought their best collections to showcase at New York Fashion Week at the Edison Ballroom and Edison Rooftop. hiTechMODA Productions continues to Paris on September 29 – September 30 to produce in Paris at the elegant Normandy Le Chantier, 7 Rue de l’Échelle, 75001 Paris, France.

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hitechmoda-paris-at-the-normandy-le-chantier-tickets-401699563207

In Fashion,

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO