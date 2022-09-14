Designers Make Their Fashion Presences Known During NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8

The NYFW Season 8 has officially kicked off following great sensation from the public.
Despite the hectic schedule, leading production company, hiTechMODA delivered fashion-forward and culturally diverse shows from several notable designer brands that delighted the crowd and made the statement, “Fashion is back in full force. Thank you!”
hiTechMODA
01 Carlos Benguigui
Designer brand Carlos Benguigui from Venezuela showcased their signature posh suits and fedora hats in the SS23 collection after years of cooperative production with hiTechMODA on Friday, September 9, inside the Edison Ballroom.
@carlosbenguigui
02 Alicia Perrillo
The award-winning graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago Alicia Perrillo, launched her SS23 collection pieces on Friday, September 9, inside the Edison Ballroom. Her designs incorporated unique combinations of black, white, and red.
@aliciaperrillo
03 Belle Le Chic
Gown and bridal boutique Belle Le Chic put gowns from several significant designers on show on the Rooftop at Edison Ballroom on the afternoon of Friday, September 9.
@bellelechic
04 Cabriolle
Indonesian luxury couture brand for children Cabriolle showcased their new gown designs for kids in the Edison Ballroom on Friday, September 9.
@cabriolle_official
05 Designer Dream Collection
Famous Indian bridal and luxury apparel brand, Designer Dream Collection, displayed their SS23 couture in Edison Ballroom on Saturday, September 10.
@designerdreamcollection
06 Eleven S
Vietnamese bridal and luxury gown designer Eleven S showed elegant white wedding dress designs in the Edison Ballroom on Friday evening on the couture runway, September 9.
@elevenshcmc
07 Heritage Indian Fashions
Indian luxury apparel brand Heritage Indian Fashions presented their new custom pieces from designer Prashant Goyal on Saturday, September 10.
@heritageindiafashions
08 Marc Defang
Famous designer Marc Defang showcased his new collections at both venues on Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11.
@marcdefang
09 Melesia Robinson
Womenswear brand Melesia Robinson revealed her design pieces for SS23 collection on Friday, September 9.
@melesiarobinson
10 Melanie Caballero
Haute Couture brand Melanie Caballero presented their new high-fashion designs based on sketches from young Ukrainian designers inside the Edison Ballroom on Saturday, September 10.
11 Mitch Desunia
Pilipino designer brand Mitch Desunia showcased their design collection for SS23 in Edison Ballroom on Sunday afternoon, September 11.
@mitchdesunia
12 MUSA Fabric by Joy Soo
Pilipino designer brand Joy Soo displayed their unique fabric designs on the apparel during the last shows on the Rooftop at Edison Ballroom on Friday night, September 9.
@musafabric_by_joysoo
13 Phyllis Emelda
Hand-made luxury womenswear brand Phyllis Emelda showcased their new theme for SS23 in Edison Ballroom on Friday afternoon, September 9.
@phyllisemelda
14 Regina’s Couture Doll House
Haute Couture brand Regina’s Couture showed their gown designs for children on Saturday, September 10.
@reginacoutureanddesigns
15 Yesi Rose Fashion
Womenswear designer brand Yesi Rose Fashion showcased their new style of gowns during the last show on Friday night, September 9.
@yesirosefashionboutique_
The days and nights were filled with Fashion as designers brought their best collections to showcase at New York Fashion Week at the Edison Ballroom and Edison Rooftop. hiTechMODA Productions continues to Paris on September 29 – September 30 to produce in Paris at the elegant Normandy Le Chantier, 7 Rue de l’Échelle, 75001 Paris, France.
Tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hitechmoda-paris-at-the-normandy-le-chantier-tickets-401699563207
