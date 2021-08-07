Designer Details: Interview with Megan Mae

Miami Swim Week always has a few standout stories and stars, and Megan Mae stole our hearts when she walked and modeled her own swimwear in her runway show at Paraiso.

When she was gifted flowers from her mom in her show’s finale and they embraced. It was an #imnotcryingyourecrying moment. It made us wonder, “Who is Megan Mae?”

So, we caught up with the designer to go a little deeper behind the designs and the runway show.

Q: What made you decide to launch a swimwear line?

I’ve always had a desire to be an entrepreneur, I’ve worn bikinis my entire life, I’ve also modeled bikinis in the past and so it seemed like a logical fit for me given my past experience.

Q: You had complete looks with coverups come down the runway. Were you thinking of the collection as complete outfits when you designed it?

I wanted to create a collection that would present a variety of options and different looks. They don’t necessarily have to be purchased as a complete outfit but I felt that the coverups added a nice accent.

Q: There was a lot of color in your collection. What inspired the color palette?

The Megan Mae brand carries an inspirational message so I wanted a variety of colors that would be attractive to women with different tastes.

Q: Where do you see the brand going in the next few years?

We want to establish the Megan Mae swimwear line in the market and we expect to be adding new styles, colors and prints over the course of the next twenty-four months.

Q: We saw your mom congratulate you with flowers at the end of the show, can. you tell us a few things you learned from your mom that you credit with your success?

My mom has always been involved in a family business ever since I was a child. She taught me the value of hard work and persistence in order to be successful in the business world. She’s always been a solid rock and support system for me, she’s my best friend. She brought me up to be a strong, confident woman and has always encouraged me to go after my dreams.

meganmae.com

