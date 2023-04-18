“Delicate Touch of Class” Created Milan Luxury Bridal Experience

On April 13th and 14th, Palazzo Visconti hosted the second edition of the Luxury Bridal Experience. Announced as a successful and exclusive event, these two days have been dedicated to National and International “wedding excellences”. Created by Tariel Bisharyan (owner of Emerging Talents Milan), Valeria Orlando (Celebrity Make-up artist)and Diana Da Ros (International Wedding & Event planner), the Luxury Bridal Experience is a unique format event dedicated to all entrepreneurs in the luxury sector and the Wedding industry looking for long-term collaborations with top-level brands and suppliers.

The Milan Bridal Week becomes more and more international every year; in fact, the founders of the Luxury Bridal Experience want to give space and visibility to “Made in Italy” and “Foreign Excellences” with a careful high-level selection. The bridal fashion week in Milan, in addition to “Si Sposaitalia” fair, is the perfect mirror showing the evolution of creativity, enriched with “off-fair” appointments, just as happens during the “Fuori Salone” events, following the Milan Design Week.

The first day of the Luxury Bridal Experience has been dedicated to the presentation of new collections signed by Le Spose di Giò wedding dresses and the bridal collection of the historical shoes brand Sergio Rossi. As well as the trunk show of Symphony, a luxury bridal atelier from Armenia.

Photos: Pasquale Cuorvo Photography

The exhibition of new table trends by Giorgia Fantin Borghi with Tableset Rentals, Henriette Van Marle with HMA Decor, Elisabetta Cardani, Lumière Banqueting and Loveday has been very appreciated by the selected guests. The Round Table, “The Future of Luxury Weddings & Events”, organized during the afternoon, aroused great interest and participation from wedding professionals and journalists. Fascinating data analysis on the trends in the luxury market, new style trends, new requests from luxury customers, new products and excellent services has been the focal point of the meeting.

“The Future of Luxury Weddings & Events” special guests and speakers:

Diana Da Ros , International Wedding & Event Planner, speaker and moderator;

, International Wedding & Event Planner, speaker and moderator; Valeria Orlando , founder of VOR make-up, International Beauty director, global image consultant, fashion & wedding celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist.

, founder of VOR make-up, International Beauty director, global image consultant, fashion & wedding celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist. Fabio Musetti , managing director and co-founder of Excellent Ambassador Ltd corporate and leisure travel management and concierge services, London.

, managing director and co-founder of Excellent Ambassador Ltd corporate and leisure travel management and concierge services, London. Massimo Basile , CEO – MB Media Group, Editor & Founder Celebre Magazine World, Luxury Investment Magazine, and Rinascimento Magazine.

, CEO – MB Media Group, Editor & Founder Celebre Magazine World, Luxury Investment Magazine, and Rinascimento Magazine. Giorgia Fantin Borghi , wedding producer & luxury table designer.

, wedding producer & luxury table designer. Henriette Van Marle, founderand designer of HMA decor, embroidered table linens, bespoke design & production, London.

The event’s main partner was the Grand Hotel Villa Torretta Sesto Curio Collection by Hilton. This noble residence belonged to the most illustrious families of Milan, today an accommodation facility and location for events immersed in the greenery of Milan’s North Park. Its well-kept salons, the Italian garden, the noble court and the suggestive frescoed rooms are the perfect setting for corporate events and weddings with the possibility, in the interior rooms of the villa, of also celebrating weddings with a civil legal ceremony.

Beauty Director and Key Makeup Artist Valeria Orlando using VOR Makeup

Key Hair Stylist Domenico Floriello

We know that Luxury Bridal Experience, after the great success of this unforgettable event, has already programmed the next edition for 2024… we cannot wait to hear about the next appointment.

