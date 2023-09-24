Deborah Latouche Presents Sabirah Collection 1.6 “Elegantly Modest”

SABIRAH is a Luxury Modest Wear Brand founded by Deborah Latouche that believes in the elevation of all women regardless of size, race or religion.

Collection 1.6 is a continuation into the exploration of great form and shape, creating a sense of drama but always keeping it elegant and refined.

Latouche explains: “I wanted to create dramatic, yet elegant shapes that are reminiscent of Old Hollywood; pieces that are easy to wear, flattering and make a statement.”



Deborah Latouche

One such prominent statement is the new fan cape, which we see in a burnt orange silk taffeta teamed with a matching long pencil skirt in an ivory silk canvas, which really allows the form to shine. These colours complement a vibrant palette of acid yellow, noir and fuchsia.

For the first time SABIRAH delves into luscious embellishment: laser- and hand-cut petals with crystals and hand beading are sprinkled throughout the collection, adorning necklines on dresses and capes, or as accessible broaches.

This season Deborah has been mesmerised by the 1930s black American actress Nina Mae McKinney, the first black actress to be signed to a major studio (MGM) after her role in an all-black musical ‘Hallelujah’ at the age of 16.

Even though she was signed, McKinney struggled to get substantial roles in the USA, so she headed to Europe, where she spent 8 years, and was dubbed ‘the black Greta Garbo’ because of her stunning beauty.

Although she did not reach the critical acclaim she deserved, she paved the way for greats such as Dorothy Dandridge and Lena Horne. She was a forgotten pioneer and Hollywood’s first black actress.

Deborah began reimagining Nina’s travels – where would they take her? Who would she meet as she travelled around Europe and the rest of the world? And so, this collection celebrates her legacy, imagining McKinney’s glamorous travel trunk full of garments fit for this Hollywood beauty.

“Nina Mae is envisioned as a social butterfly, ready to explore and enjoy the world. As she grabs her trunk, not knowing whom she will meet, these are the 13 looks she packs – ready for all eventualities! A red carpet in Venice, a cruise in Saint Tropez, an exhibition opening in Paris – she even packs her perfect bridal outfit, just in case… ”

RIP Nina Mae McKinney June 12, 1912 – May 3, 1967

SABIRAH believes in enhancing the existing capsule collection by refining styles, adding different colourways, sourcing alternative fabrics and gradually building on the brand’s foundations. As such, this collection introduces a new jumpsuit and the KHADIJAH column dress, as well as our first foray into wedding attire.

SABIRAH is known for exquisite tailoring in luxurious end-of-life fabrics, often from the mills of Italy, tailored and manufactured in London as limited editions. This ensures SABIRAH’s ethos of a luxurious contemporary collection with the ethics of sustainability.

“SABIRAH grew from a desire to fulfil the needs of the modern modest dresser without having to compromise due to the limitations of fast fashion.” Deborah Latouche explains, “SABIRAH addresses the need for a market that can sometimes feel neglected – a capsule collection that talks directly to the modest woman, using luxury fabrics and contemporary yet timeless styling, it encompasses all the elements for a ready-to-wear wardrobe.”

About Deborah Latouche

Deborah Latouche is an established stylist, journalist, and designer, who has been working in the fashion industry since graduating from the London College of Fashion. Following a residency at the Benetton think-tank, Fabrica, Deborah honed her creative skills in Milan, working and collaborating on a range of projects before returning to her home in London. Since then, she has gained recognition as a successful, innovative stylist for titles including The Sunday Times, Vision China and Schön!, and working with a wealth of talent including Naomie Harris, Sophie Turner and Eric Underwood. Deborah has also held the position of UK Corresponding Editor for Elle Italia.

