Dauphinette SS24 Collection at New York Fashion Week

What do a sea urchin, a Catholic priest, and a Wall St. banker all have in common? All are a socially-evolved form of protection. Across Dauphinette’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, designer Olivia Cheng digests “protection” into several tangible and spiritual forms.
Religion, masculinity, marriage, and physical extremities: these are just a few of the ways that humans and animals lean into creature comforts to save them from, well, themselves. Whatdoes it look like when sacred practices are examined at scrap value? As Cheng expands upon the couture-like, complex, whimsical world of Dauphinette, she is excited to present twenty-five living artworks that display the carnivorously tender, protectively snarling, and ubiquitously tempting sartorialization of the protective forces that be.
Dauphinette
Photos: Xanran Xiong
CREDITS
COLLABORATORS
Dr. Stephanie Lake and The Bonnie Cashin Archive
Tomtex
PRODUCTION | C. O’Neil Productions by Cathleen O’Neil
PR | Lindsey Media
HAIR | Mandee Tauber and Oribe
MAKEUP | Claire Perez and New York Makeup Academy.
TALENT | Crawford Models
STYLING + CASTING
Olivia Cheng and The Dauphinette Team .
TECH ACCESSORIES | Bandolier
FOOTWEAR + EYEWEAR | The RealReal
HOSIERY | Sheerly Touch-Ya
BEVERAGE | Lillet
JAZZ BAND | Ben Karon Quartet
DAUPHINETTE TEAM
Olivia Cheng | Kate Bailey | Ev Tschirhart
Grace Devine | Catherine Sarca | Reara Friel | Elle Gailey
Phocbe Mang | Anna Miller| Dani Duffy
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO