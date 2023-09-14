Dauphinette SS24 Collection at New York Fashion Week

What do a sea urchin, a Catholic priest, and a Wall St. banker all have in common? All are a socially-evolved form of protection. Across Dauphinette’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, designer Olivia Cheng digests “protection” into several tangible and spiritual forms.

Religion, masculinity, marriage, and physical extremities: these are just a few of the ways that humans and animals lean into creature comforts to save them from, well, themselves. Whatdoes it look like when sacred practices are examined at scrap value? As Cheng expands upon the couture-like, complex, whimsical world of Dauphinette, she is excited to present twenty-five living artworks that display the carnivorously tender, protectively snarling, and ubiquitously tempting sartorialization of the protective forces that be.



Dauphinette

Photos: Xanran Xiong

