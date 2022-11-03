Clean Skincare Brand, Fleur & Bee, Releases New Lip Treatment

Fleur & Bee officially debuts its new lip treatment, One Lip Wonder to help customers combat dry winter skin.

Vegan skincare brand Fleur & Bee just released their first ever lip product, One Lip Wonder. Available just in time for winter weather, One Lip Wonder is a lip treatment that helps to instantly hydrate dry lips while smoothing it over time. It combines the wonders of both science and nature to effectively treat dry lips.

Made with clean and cruelty-free ingredients, we’ve packed our lip treatment with 22 nourishing actives. Some of these include: peptides to plump the lips, plant stem cells for their anti-aging and antioxidant properties, and castor seed oil to hydrate. Get ready to toss out your petroleum and beeswax-based lip treatments, because our combination of coconut oil and candelilla wax will soothe and smooth sad winter lips.

One Lip Wonder is more than just a lip balm. In a consumer perception study of 31 participants, 90% found that their lips were smoother, and 77% found that their lip’s elasticity improved after using One Lip Wonder for 2 weeks.

This vegan lip treatment is available for retail purchase via Amazon or the company’s website.

Fleur & Bee donates one percent of all sales to Days for Girls, a charity that helps distribute menstrual hygiene products to girls in need.

ABOUT FLEUR & BEE:

Based in South Pasadena, California, Fleur & Bee believes that what we put on our bodies is as important as what we put in our bodies. All their formulas are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Each jar is packed with the best ingredients nature and science have to offer. Fleur & Bee products are manufactured using clean, renewable solar energy, and they donate 1% of all sales to charity.

