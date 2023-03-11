FWO
Christophe Guillarmé Fall-Winter 2023 Collection “Mary Jane” Paris Fashion Week

For his Fall-Winter 2023 collection, French designer Christophe Guillarmé wanted to pay tribute to Mae West aka Mary Jane West, a free and glam artist of the 1920s from Brooklyn.

A voluptuous icon of surrealism thanks to Dali, the famous Lips sofa is reinterpreted draped in burgundy taffeta. Mermaid gown in beige tulle embroidered with cabochons or fringes of
golden sequins emphasizing neckline claim the music hall spirit.

Dolce Vita is radicalized with tuxedos enhanced with feathers. Transparencies of soft pink tulle sprinkled with crystals and extravagant embroidery complete this dreamlike and burlesque vision.

Maxi dresses in crumpled tulle reveal the audacity of this first muse of glamour. A sulphurous diva without self-censorship and an unbridled style.

