Hyundai is making inroads (pun intended) in the fashion and lifestyle set, with StyleNite, a unique event hosted by renowned celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, bringing together fashion, music and automotive design. The most recent event, held in Los Angeles, was the perfect moment to harken the debut of its new 2020 flagship SUV, Hyundai Palisade, driving into town summer 2019.

Celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, best known for his work with Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland and Korean star designer Youn Hee Park of GREEDILOUS created a capsule collection of 20 looks inspired by the Palisade, incorporating the company’s logo and playful hints of the new SUV using unique prints and shapes.



The Hyundai Palisade officially debuted on November 28 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, with K-Pop group BTS as the face of the campaign. The event was the first of its kind for Hyundai, with the goal of connecting the company to a young, trend focused audience by teaming up with notable names in the fashion industry.



“I feel really honored to have a global brand like Hyundai supporting our creativity and working together to reach a new generation of customers with this product,” said Ty Hunter. “Through StyleNite, we captured the youthful culture that Hyundai pursues.”

StyleNite took place on Tuesday November 27th in West Hollywood and featured notable guests including Sofia Richie, Erika Jayne, Models Tess Holliday, Larsen Thompson, Shaun Ross, and more. Music was provided by popular South-Korean DJ Raiden, who has performed worldwide at major EDM festivals including Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland and the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Seoul.

“Today’s consumers tend to avoid traditional ways of advertising and marketing activities, it’s all about the experience,” said WonHong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company.

“There is no better way to build an authentic connection with customers than through culture; music and fashion in particular. We are planning to get closer with customers through interesting cultural events, starting with StyleNite.”

To celebrate, StyleNite, Hyundai unveiled a brand new social media account, @Hyundai.Lifestyle, on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, so it can connect with customers who are interested in not only cars but also music, fashion, and art.

