FWO
FWO

Chase Shuman SS24 Presentation NYFW

Having recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design studying menswear, Chase Shuman is debuting his first collection at his first presentation show.

His use of innovative materials paired together with asymmetry and deconstructive lines, his collection is a combination of conceptual imagination and feminine playfulness. After a year of working an office job due to the pandemic, Chase came back to designing with a renewed sense of purpose. He began to sketch and design and realized he wanted to create a brand that celebrated the beauty of nature, the power of self-expression, and the importance of sustainability. Chase aims to create garments that not only look beautiful but also feel comfortable and ethically made.

 
Chase Shuman

Chase Shuman debuts his first presentation at SS24 NYFW. Rooted in the natural flow of emotions, guided by feelings, Chase Shuman wants to emphasize sustainability, limited runs, and ethical production throughout his work.

CREDITS:

Make up: Claire Perez with New York Make Up Academy Keyed and designed by Molly Maire Ganster, executed by Shawna Elizabeth.
Hair: Gary Baker with UNITE Hair
Stylist: Grace Huey x Angela Qian x Chase Shuman
Music Curation: Chase Shuman x Angela Qian
Production Coordination: Chase Shuman x Bryn Mayo
Movement Direction & Casting: Chase Shuman x Angela Qian
Photography: Silvi Tela for white background photos , Alyssa Carrai (for the photos I shared of the show), Monica Molto for the show photos in the folder with the lookbook images
Venue: Jane Ives Studio
Shoes: Reike Nen
Public Relations: Lindsey Media
Models: Riley Woodell, Celestia Seyvant, Milla Chunton, Grayson Muller, Lihem Russon, Jillian Rose, Maxime Hoover, Erika Emaldi

##

Learn More

chaseshuman.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Kevan Hall Spring 2024 NYFW

New York FWO -
Renowned fashion designer Kevan Hall takes us on a journey through time and elegance with his latest collection for Spring Summer 2024. Titled “Cote...
Read more

Hellessy Presents the Spring/Summer 2024 Collection in New York During NYFW

New York FWO -
Sylvie Millstein presents the HELLESSY Spring Summer 2024 collection. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Emma Jade Morrison and shot by Stefano Ortega, the HELLESSY woman...
Read more

Bishme Cromartie SS24 Debut Runway Show at NYFW

New York FWO -
Titled Faye's Quantum, my Spring 2024 collection is inspired by the concept of mixing Streetwear with Avant Garde designs. Bold, feminine and abstract shapes...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.