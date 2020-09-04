“A World of Phygital”

Now in its fifth edition, CENTRESTAGE, the Asia’s fashion spotlight takes a new digital approach for the first time, enabling designers and fashion brands to gain broader international exposure and foster connections.



CENTRESTAGE presents “A World of Phygital”

Despite the uncertainties and challenges ahead, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) stays positive and chalks out a new format for CENTRESTAGE to create businesses opportunities for the fashion talents. For the first time, CENTRESTAGE is transforming into a digital fashion showcase — “A World of Phygital”, delivering a brand new experience where the physical and digital worlds converge.

From 17 to 19 September 2020, a series of six virtual runway shows featuring latest collections from 40+ Hong Kong and Asian designers will be premiered to global audience on the digital platform centrestage.com.hk.

The industry powerhouses, buyers, media and fashion aficionados alike are invited to explore the diverse and interactive content — conceptual fashion shoots, videos, dialogues with designers, profiles and many more on this platform. This digital hub also houses 240 designer labels and fashion brands profiles to demonstrate the talents and creativities from the region.

Virtual runway show schedule is released:

17 September (Thursday)

3pm (GMT+8) / Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show

3:15pm (GMT+8) / Next in Cheongsam (Designers’ Collection Show)

18 September (Friday)

3pm (GMT+8) / FASHIONALLY Collection #15

3:15pm (GMT+8) / Taipei in Style (Designers’ Collection Show)

19 September (Saturday)

3pm (GMT+8) / Hong Kong en Vogue (Designers’ Collection Show)

8:45pm (GMT+8) / Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2020

The virtual event is supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region*.

Tune in to centrestage.com.hk for the brand-new experience and fresh inspirations.

*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

