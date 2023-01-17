FWO
Celestino Presents “Sibilla” Couture Collection S/S 2023

Maison Celestino returns sumptuous on the catwalks of international haute couture bringing its wonderful creations to Paris, in the extraordinary setting of the Pavillon Étoile Presbourg.

In the European capital of fashion, Maison Celestino will present, on Monday January 23rd , the new S/S 2023 Couture Collection, entirely inspired by the feminine essence and elegance, recognizable in the bewitching and timeless figure of Sibilla Aleramo.

In “Sibilla” the historic fashion house relives the origins of the brand by bringing its stylistic path back to the pulsating soul of the cultural and literary experiences of the early twentieth century, theater for women of important social achievements and the affirmation of the values of freedom.

Twenty-four dresses with an unmistakable style, expressed with a captivating accent and asymmetrical details, will move in a collection called to enhance feminine sensuality with austere lines, sinuous skirts, shirts and revisited tops, made of precious natural fiber fabrics handcrafted with the historic frames of the Maison.

The shades vary from warm colors typical of Mediterranean landscapes in lively shades, from green to purple, from yellow to ocher, with supporting roles for beige and gold, where the priority, in pure Celestine style, is represented by the natural nuances of the fabrics and their rigorous craftsmanship.

In that Paris that welcomed Sibilla Aleramo at the beginning of the last century, giving her inspiration and strength for her epochal battles, Maison Celestino returns to present herself to the most authoritative public in the world of art and fashion, with its contents full of history, culture and tradition, all directed to interpret the canons of elegance in authentic expressions of freedom and awareness.
The look of the models will be entrusted to the hair stylist Giuseppe Scaramuzzo, the artistic direction of the event to Giovanni Scura and the press office to Maria Christina Rigano.

