Carson Kressley Hammed it Up celebrating designers of Fashion Hong Kong

The fashion set descended upon Mr. Purple’s rooftop bar despite the gloomy weather to celebrate Fashion Hong Kong Thursday night in the Lower East Side. The crowd mixed and mingled over light bites and cocktails braving the misty rain to check out the rooftop igloo where champagne was poured with some of Hong Kong’s top accessory designer’s collections displayed in the cozy cocoon of chic.

A few minutes into the evening Fashion Hong Kong brand’s HEAVEN PLEASE+, HARRISON WONG, SUN=SEN presented mens and womenswear looks from their FW20 collections. Select pieces that came down the runway at their NYFW: The Shows show earlier in the day were chosen for the presentation. Carson Kressley made an impromptu appearance in the mix of the models posing for photos and hamming it up for the crowd.



Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley along with a mix of editors, fashion writers, influencers and dignitaries from Hong Kong imbibed and enjoyed beats from the house DJ at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s annual celebration of their brightest talent in fashion.

No party would be complete without an instagrammable igloo, and that’s exactly where guests got their selfie on and stayed warm! Accessory and apparel brands ARTO., Charlotte Ng Studio, Invisibilis Moveré, KKLUE, MIDNIGHT FACTORY, WHOSTHAT, made of pearl, Verdandi House, les amis, and Maria Conti had creative vignettes inside of the rooftop igloo, where guests stayed warm on the chilly winter night.

