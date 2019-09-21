CAN-AM Ryker Hits New York Fashion Week Runway

During the 2019 New York Fashion Week, Art Hearts Fashion teamed up with Can-Am to bring the most unique element to the city’s biggest week in fashion – the 2019 Can-Am Ryker. Art Hearts Fashion hosted 33 shows during the first weekend of fashion week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation and two Can-Am Ryker three-wheel vehicles welcomed guests at the front door, drawing the attention of everybody from attendees and models to Kaliegh Garris, 2019’s Miss Teen USA.

“We were thrilled to have a cool and unique vehicle that caters to the fashion week crowd,” said executive producer Erik Rosete. “With my many years of experience in the industry, fashion & sexy vehicles have always gone hand and hand.”



CAN-AM Ryker and Art Hearts Fashion

The Can-Am Ryker was announced last year and it has been a cultural sensation ever since. Among other things, Can-Am partnered with hip-hop group Migos, and the vehicle has been an on-stage staple of Grammy winner Cardi B’s 2019 tour.

“The Can-Am Ryker looks awesome and is a hell of a lot of fun to ride,” said Josee Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am On-Road at BRP. “It is a great fit at New York Fashion Week because it’s an eye-catcher that’s built for people who love customization.”

About Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is a leading platform for designers and artists to showcase their collections in a contemporary fashion week setting. The events have been named #1 on Forbes & Yahoo for their use of fashion to impact society. The events have been held coast to coast as a national platform for designers to showcase in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and beyond. Founded in 2011 by philanthropist and designer Erik Rosete, AHF has grown to become the largest bi-coastal producer of Fashion Week in the US.

