Cala Vela NY Celebrates Launch of Spring/summer 2020 Collection Featuring the White Ribbon Bag

Represented by Showroom Seven.

The New York based luxury accessories brand CALA VELA NY showcased the Spring/Summer 2020 handbag collection at the exclusive Célon at Byrant Park Hotel.

Founded by CLARA YOO, function and social change came together in this invite-only event, as the collection featured the unveiling of the CALA VELA x White Ribbon Bag, a specially designed white handbag (The Sunrise Bag) in support of White Ribbon USA, a notable international non profit organization whose primary mission is focused on men (and boys) fighting to end domestic violence for women and girls.

The CALA VELA x White Ribbon partnership focuses on empowering women against domestic violence, with 10% of proceeds from the sale of white The Sunrise Bag going to White Ribbon USA. Shop the CALA VELA Sunrise Bag at www.calavelany.com.

About Cala Vela NY

CALA VELA handbags are designed to deliver the joy of the seaside and the glow of the sun.

Based in New York City, CALA VELA is the vision of Clara Yoo, CFDA winning handbag designer and ocean lover. Clara has been a design lead for several notable American brands and an executive at Cole Haan, Victoria’s Secret, and LeSportsac. As she has traveled the world sourcing the highest quality materials and designing best-selling styles, she dreamed of creating a luxury product without compromising functionality, versatility, and affordability. After learning to surf and watching the sunrise over the ocean in Hawaii, Clara made it her mission to deliver the joy and glow she experienced in those moments by creating CALA VELA NY.

About White Ribbon

The White Ribbon campaign is a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls. It was formed by a group of pro feminist men in London, Ontario in November 1991 as a response to the école polytechnique massacre of female students by Marc Lépine in 1989.

Learn More

@calavelany

calavelany.com

