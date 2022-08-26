Buffalo London Presents: Buffalo Studio Art Foundation

On the evening of August 24th, 2022, footwear brand, Buffalo London launched Buffalo Studio Art Foundation while debuting their SS23 shoe collection. The foundation is set to function as a support program for some of the most gifted esoteric American artists.

Last night’s celebration highlighted the first artist, Raul de Nieves while showcasing the latest Buffalo London’s styles. In true Buffalo London form, the SS23 collection includes colorful and bold designs that are synonymous with a self-fashioning style that is relentlessly anti-fashion and anti-establishment. The brand continues to disrupt the fashion space in Europe and Asia for decades, and now It’s time to bring that drama to the United States.

Buffalo Studio Art Foundation

Known for his sculptural and musical talents, de Nieves will release his 1 of 1 sculpture from several pairs of the iconic White Buffalo London Classics shoes.

Models including Sophie Lamar (Original Club Kid – from the movie Party Monster), ThugPop and Annika Dalland were showcasing the latest Buffalo London styles. Party attendees to note include Influencers; Michelle Song, Maria Gonzalez, Robot Moon Juice, and more.

buffaloartsstudio.org

