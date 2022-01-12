Bo+Tee Celebrate Students With Their New 2022 Campaign

Bo+Tee are excited to announce their new student campaign for 2022.

The campaign, #boandteesociety is a celebration of their student customers, where they can enjoy exclusive discounts and insider information.

Bo+Tee

The brand has taken on 30 new student ambassadors and has launched an exclusive 25% off sitewide for all students who sign up to the society. Find out more about the student ambassadors here and sign up to receive 25% off here.

##

Learn More

boandtee.com

With love,

FWO