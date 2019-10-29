Best of Vancouver Fashion Week

Working with designers from Anna Fendi to Dolce and Gabbana, Davide Grillo, founded his own brand based on the poetics of craftmanship and uniqueness of traditional processes.

To end the Italian trilogy, Davide Grillo’s ethereal models floated down the runway in long flowy dresses. The models looked like goddesses as classical italian music echoed throughout the room embodying the timeless and classic nature of the brand. The collection was a wash of pastel colors featuring opulent lace and silk fabrics.

Grillo’s extensive background in the fashion industry included being selected as a finalist for Vogue Italia and having his collection at various fashion weeks, makes it an absolute honor to see him at Vancouver Fashion week.

Celine Haddad

Celine Haddad is a French Lebanese designer whose raison d’etre is to challenge societal norms. Rebellion is a voice of empowerment and inspiration to question tradition. Lilac was the chosen colour for the range of blazers, skirts and see-through tops. The resistance came in the form of utility holsters and belts – nontraditional accessories that represented Haddad’s fight against conformity. An oversized shirt with a cutout back, blazers paired with workout tights, hoodies and shorts – these were Haddad’s imagination of the urban woman.

Diabla

In the first of a quintet of Bolivian brands to showcase at VFW, Diabla opened the runway with a fashion line inspired by Bolivian traditions, folklore and heritage. With a focus on creating pieces for the modern woman, Diabla’s handmade garments seamlessly blend traditional style with modern functionality. The SS20 collection is filled with beautiful and delicate beading, dazzling fringe and elegant silk and chiffon pieces. The traditional music playing transports onlookers to the Bolivian village where the clothing is created. Diabla’s use of rich jewel tones and shimmering gold lends the collection an undeniable elegance about it. With pants and jackets, evening gowns and shawls all complemented by matching accessories from hand bags to hair pieces and beautifully beaded shoes, Diabla’s SS20 collection has all the pieces a woman needs to complete a fashionable look.

Carla Quiroga

What reasons do we have to be brave? Shined on the screen for Carla Quiroga’s introduction. The next Bolivia-based brand gave the runway a taste of South American style—accented with tassels and ombré effects. Carla Quiroga’s womenswear and menswear was starting with the intention to produce apparel made in Bolivia, in support of the Bolivian labour market. The S/S20 collection mainly consisted of lightweight knits and netting, featuring skirts and pants with a flare we usually see on salsa dancers. The looks infused pastel colours of pinks, purples, mint green, light orange and green, with knitted handbags to match.

Papingo Maminga

The Bolivian duo of Marco Gutiérrez and Daniel Ghetti and their label, Papingo Maminga, are challenging the way Bolivians dress. Their journey to Vancouver played on screen: from dressmaking to visa applications, to flights. A top with an enlarged Bolivian passport print announced their arrival. Kitsch, 80s colour, and rainbow bands wrapped around sleeves and pant legs morphed into a hybrid line of high street and modern fashion. In the middle of the collection was a shift to cocktail gowns and Royal Ascot dresses. They closed with a homage to Bolivia: postcards of tourist attractions were tacked to form a jacket and long hemline skirt.

NARDA Bolivian Handmade

NARDA Bolivian Handmade presented a captivating collection of luxury handmade shoes. The To Be Seen collection could not be missed. Handcrafted in Bolivia, each piece was a statement of individualistic expression. Inspired by the Panthera Onca or Jaguar that inhabits the Bolivian Amazon. In nature, the Jaguar camouflages itself with rose spots to blend into its jungle habitat. The collection was defined by its refined palette of pinks, nudes and greens. Hints of metallic made up of engraved beef leather meant to mimic jaguar spots refused to blend in with the crowd. A contemporary twist on classic oxfords, platforms and pumps that were eloquent yet unapologetic.

La Espina

As Bolivia continued to reign on the runway, La Paz based brand La Espina, founded by Vania Rodriguez in 2014, brought ethical fashion to Friday’s show. The native Aymara people live in the high plateaus of the Andes where they worship gods of the earth, wind, and skies. Alax Pacha told the Aymara idea of a “world above” – of deities, divine consciousness, and purity. Models walked barefoot as if touching holy ground. Rodriguez clearly envisioned a young, innocent woman: a white laced dress; a golden pencil skirt; floral headbands. Her most dramatic look ended the train of angelic beings: a beige vinyl jacket with an upturned collar that brought you back down to earth with a touch of defiance.

DAHNA

DANHA is the namesake brand of Korean Danha Kim founded in 2018. With roots in Hanbok style (traditional Korean outfit for semi-formal/ formal occasions), it is evolving into a haute couture house with a focus on sustainability. Soft colours of pink, blue and green painted the models in a demure light. Well-constructed puffy layered skirts and short jackets combined into a silhouette reminiscent of the late Joseon Dynasty (an important period in Korean history) – think a magistrate’s dress. Kim draws her inspiration from historical artifacts, while staying modern with recycling fabrics. DANHA is part of a global phenomenon in introducing the Hanbok into contemporary fashion.

Feelomena

Feelomena was next to present their 2020 collection, which was largely inspired by the traditional martial art of Japanese Samurai. Creator Filomena Saltarelli used traditionally male fabrics to create delicate, billowing dresses that mesmerized the crowd. With razor sharp 90 degree cut outs and strategic cinches and straps, Saltarelli plays with the dichotomy of stationary versus non-stop movement, tactical versus gentle. Contrasting minimalism with glamour, glimpses of geometric and fur-heeled shoes peeked out beneath the vast billows of fabric, offering a glimpse at Saltarelli’s breadth of skill. With a clean, dark palette as the beating heart of the brand, layered swaths of navy blues and greys provided a surge of colour that wouldn’t hit the same in any other context than that which is Feelomena.

