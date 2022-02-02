Best Of Bridal 2022

Walk down the aisle in style in the most exquisite bridal brands available at CLD PR! Brides will find “the one” amongst incredible gown designers, like BERTA with their latest FW22 collections, including BERTA Montefiore, Muse by BERTA Akko and Privee No. 7; and RITA VINIERIS with her two bridal lines: ALYNE and RIVINI, showcasing detachable and puffy sleeves, dramatic capes and the most glamorous ballgowns.

Malaysian designer IVAN YOUNG just launched a much-anticipated 2022 collection, with incredible bridal pieces handmade in mulberry silk and ethically-sourced feathers. DIVALUKKY unveils “aimer et tenir” a bridal capsule collection with couture pieces to “love and hold,” handcrafted from the UK-based, black-owned brand, founded by designer Anita Chialuka Ebeledike. For the grooms, GENERATION TUX, revolutionizes the tuxedo rental with an online experience to shop, fit and ship right to your door 14 days before the big day!

Complete the look with luxury accessory designer ARIEL TAUB, known for her veils, hair pieces, jewelry and clutches, which are NOW available for the first time ever in pops of color. Plus, HEY LADY SHOES made for comfort on the dance floor with a Nasa-designed performance sole, created by twins Jessica and Emily Leung, who are expanding their LOVE business and launching Love Twintuitives this month, offering readings and matchmaking services. More details and image galleries below.

