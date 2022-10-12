Besfxxk SS23

SS23 BESFXXK collection was inspired by clothing itself.

Making a selection of specific garments is their starting point, then they start playing with them in terms of styling, color, fabric and variation.

Each item from the collection takes de-constructing and re-constructing, a procedure of classic garments based on current trends. For this season, Besfxxk incorporates some good old classics like ’60s ballon skirts, smoking blazers, and trench coats.

Besfxxk

##

Learn More

@besfxxk_fashion_official

besfxxk.com

With love,

FWO