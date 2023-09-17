FWO
“Beauty Pageant” by Tanner Fletcher NYFW

B ased in Brooklyn, New York, Tanner Fletcher is a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand by co-founders Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. For Spring / Summer 2024, Tanner Fletcher hit the runway for the first time at NYFW with “Beauty Pageant,” showcasing a modern take on the concept of a beauty pageant, celebrating inclusivity and diversity throughout – an integral part of the Tanner Fletcher brand ethos since its inception.

To bring this concept to life, the brand partnered with the Miss Universe Organization for the show, bringing a new air of pageantry to fashion week. The brand’s unique collaboration with The Miss Universe Organization also marked a pivotal moment in popular culture, showcasing the beauty of all identities, regardless of gender, race, age, or sexuality. By reimagining the beauty pageant concept through the lens of Tanner Fletcher’s universe, the show underscored the message that beauty and talent transcend conventional norms.

 
Tanner Fletcher


Photos: Selwyn Tungol

“Beauty Pageant” presents an array of nostalgia-inducing looks designed by the young couple behind the brand, Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. Fusing vintage inspiration with the brand’s signature modern twist, each look is thoughtfully curated to redefine elegance and individuality for the modern consumer. As with all presentations, Tanner Fletcher’s show continued to celebrate diversity, empowerment, and breaking free from stereotypes.

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Miss Universe Organization
Madre Mezcal
VOSS Water
Unite Hair
New York Makeup Academy

@tanner.fletcher
tannerfletcherstudios.com

