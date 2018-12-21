Beauty Obsessed Gift Guide

1 of 12 Dyson Supersonic Dyson has created a hair dryer that won’t damage your hair and dries it in half the time as a regular hair dryer with it’s high velocity air flow. This is not your average hair dryer, and is truly worth every penny.

$399.00 shop now

2 of 12 Silk Canvas Primer, Tatcha Made of pressed silk this velvety primer leaves skin poreless while helping fight breakouts. A great gift for literally everyone on your list because who doesn’t love a good primer?

$52.00 shop now

3 of 12 Cloudpaint, Glossier Cloudpaint is every “It Girl’s” on the go favorite. This liquified blush can also be used on the eyelids or lips on the go for a monochrome look, and it is critical for a good shelfie.

$18.00 shop now

4 of 12 Dream Queen Makeup

Collection, Too Faced Too Faced has launched the perfect set for Holidays, it has the cutest packaging and some of their fan favorites alongside a shimmering palette of eye shadows and powders.

$58.00 shop now

5 of 12 The Sweetest Thing Set,

Hum Nutrition Regular vitamins just aren’t as fun as the gummy ones we had as kids. This duo from Hum packs tons of vitamins in every heart shaped gummy for glowing hair and skin.

$39.00 shop now

6 of 12 Blender’s Delight Bundle,

Beauty Blender Every beauty lover needs this set from Beauty Bender sitting under the tree. With two of their famous blenders (that are possibly the best tool for applying foundation on the market), soaps and a travel piece you’ll want to grab one of these for yourself too!

$40.00 shop now

7 of 12 Cleansing Gel,

Susanne Kaufmann There are few things with the same level of satisfaction of washing your face after a long day, and this will make that experience even holier. This non-toxic option melts off makeup and grime from a long days work while leaving the skin silky smooth.

$35.00+ shop now

8 of 12 BIY Matcha Glow Mask,

LOLI Beauty Upgrade their DIY mask with this set from LOLI that contains an amazing, clean plum elixir along with two other products that can be combined to create a mask sure to make them glow.

$144.00 shop now

9 of 12 Lidstar, Glossier For the person who loves a no-makeup-makeup look this is the perfect product to gift them during the Holidays. These eyelid colors can be layered for a bolder looked, or pat on for a subtle shine.

$18.00 shop now

10 of 12 Poreless Holiday Gift Set,

Clarisonic x Kiehl’s Clarisonic’s new Mia Smart device can sync with your phone for the perfect cleansing routine, add in some of Kiehl’s best selling cleanser and moisturizer and you have a perfectly clean face that is ready for a fresh coat of makeup.

$200.00 shop now

11 of 12 Bar of Gold Highlighter Trio,

Charlotte Tilbury Makeup mastermind Charlotte Tilbury recently released this trio of highlights with Original Gold, Rose Gold and Gold Bullion highlighter shades for a glowy, dewy, sunkissed look. This is an absolute winner for everyone on your list, especially the beauty obsessed.

$42.00 shop now