BARUTI: THE FRAGRANCE HOUSE REDEFINING GENDER NORMS

This season, it’s not just the leaves that are turning—Baruti is changing the game on what a fragrance can be, defying traditional fragrance bouundaries. With scents that are as complex and inviting as the season itself, Baruti’s fall collection is a masterclass in olfactory artistry, offering a universal invitation to those who appreciate the transformative power of scent.

As autumn leaves begin their graceful descent, the discerning among us know it’s time to transition not just our wardrobes but also our fragrances. Allow me to introduce you to Baruti—a brand that goes beyond just smelling good to offer a truly next-level scent experience. Born in the Netherlands and inspired by the Greek term for ‘gunpowder,’ Baruti is the epitome of fragrances that are not just potent but also profoundly impactful.

One of Baruti’s ten distinctive scents is NOOUD, a fragrance that is a masterstroke by Spyros Drosopoulos, Baruti’s visionary founder. This particular scent is the result of Spyros’ creativity in the lab, where he reconstructed his own scent of dry oud because he “always wants to know what he’s cooking with.” Imagine stepping into a soirée, enveloped in a dark, smoky oud that is as enigmatic as it is elegant. NOOUD is not just a fragrance; it’s an aura—one that announces your presence without you having to utter a single word. The play on words with this fragrance as ”no-oud” or “nude” perfectly encapsulates the essence of the fragrance: opulent, sexy, and doesn’t require additional layers (the choice is yours!)

Up next in the Baruti collection, we traverse to the idyllic landscapes of the Dutch countryside with ONDER DE LINDE. The stars of the fragrance are lilac and linden blossom, reminiscent of the Dutch countryside. The alchemy doesn’t end there, since these particular florals don’t offer natural extracts, Spyros has masterfully recreated them using aroma molecules. It’s not just perfumery; it’s olfactory artistry at its finest.

The true tour de force of Baruti’s collection is its audacious transcendence of gender boundaries. In a world where fragrances are often pigeonholed into ‘for him’ and ‘for her,’ Baruti offers a liberating alternative—a universal invitation to sensory delight that defies societal norms. From the sweet, comforting embrace of CHAI to the exotic allure of woody NOOUD, these fragrances are not confined to any gender; they are an open invitation to all who appreciate the finer things in life.

Take, for instance, DAMA KOUPA. While its name translates to “Queen of Hearts,” evoking a certain feminine mystique, the fragrance itself is a bespoke masterpiece that knows no gender. It’s a warm, inviting cloak that drapes elegantly over anyone who wears it, be they king or queen. It’s not just a scent; it’s a statement of inclusivity, a testament to the brand’s commitment to breaking olfactory stereotypes.

In the world of Baruti, fragrances are not just scents; they are identities, experiences, and above all, expressions of individuality. With Baruti, you’re not choosing a fragrance based on societal expectations; you’re choosing a fragrance that resonates with your own unique essence.

Available in both Eau de Parum (50ml) and Extrait de Parfum (30ml).

ONDER DE LINDE

Joyous and uplifting, this fragrance encapsuslates the promise of early summer.

Notes: Pear, Lilac, Linden blossom, Honey, Orris root, Vanilla, Vetiver, Sandalwood, Musk.

https://barutiperfumes.com/eau-de-parfum/onder-de-linde

NOOUD

Opulent and sexy. Smells of oud but doesn’t contain a single drop.

Notes: Dry Oud

https://barutiperfumes.com/eau-de-parfum/nooud

DAMA KOUPA

The Queen of Hearts, it emanates elegance and passion.

Notes: Macaroons, Iris, Osmanthus, Musk, Amber, White woods, Beeswax, Fir Balsam Absolute

https://barutiperfumes.com/eau-de-parfum/dama-koupa

CHAI

Rich masala chai, an addictive gourmand, designed to delight.

Notes: Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Cardamom, Pepper, Black Tea, Steamed Milk, Cocoa, Roses, Vanilla, Musk, Leather

https://barutiperfumes.com/eau-de-parfum/chai

DISCOVERY SET

Expect the unexpected and find the scent that speaks to you. Treat yourself to an olfactive journey and discover the world of BARUTI at your own pace.

Includes: Berlin im Winter, Chai, Dama Koupa, Indigo, NOOUD, Oh My Deer!, Onder De Linde, Perverso, Tindrer, and Voyance

https://barutiperfumes.com/discovery-set

With love,

