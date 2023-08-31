Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Designers Announced

Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA
With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised their captivating presence as a production brand will speak to the audience. Through each event hosted, hiTechMODA highlights their ability to go above and beyond, with unique curation,
innovation, and diversity in everything that is presented on the runway.
The designers and models featured in the event hold close to emphasizing how big of a role diversity plays and influences fashion. hiTechMODA gives this wonderful opportunity not only to established designers, but also to those that are emerging. With each season, new trends are influenced by hiTechMODA in a creative manner, and talent is portrayed seamlessly.
What better place to do it than in New York City–one of the “Big 4’s” and one of the most prominent fashion capitals in the world!
*The showcasing designers on FRIDAY 9/8:
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show
Aristocrat Kids by Dace Aleksandravica
Collection: Archival Edit
@aristocratkids | houseofaristocrat.com
FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show
Belle Le Chic by Jasmine & Isabelle Kratz
Collection: Illuminate
@bellelechic | www.bellelechic.com
FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show
Carlos Benguigui by Carlos Benguigui
Collection: Elvis
www.carlosbenguigui.com
FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show
Debonaire Club by John Cecil Milton Waller
Collection: Debonaire Extraordinaire
@thedebonaireclub
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show
Dr. Mobi by Saheel Qureshi & Cintia Hullen
Collection: Saheel/CH
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show
Enhle Babes Couture by Enhle Gebashe
Collection: Osaziwayo
@hlebabescouture | www.enhlebabescouture.com
FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show
EiffelBleu Fashion
Visionary design for children and teen haute couture
@eiffel.bleu
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Special Presentation by Planet Fashion TV
Girls Chronically Rock, an adaptive fashion collection by Cambridge-native designer
Keisha Greaves
Collection: Girls Chronically Rock
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show
Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa
Collection: Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa
@freedomfashionbystephanomusa | www.enhlebabescouture.com
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show
House of STL
FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show
ONYX–The Luxury Label by Justin Haynes
Collection: ONYX
@theofficialjus10h | www.jus10h.com
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show
LC Couture by Liliana Mijangos
Collection: Dream Collection
@lccbyliliana | LC Couture
FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show
Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com
FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show
Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com
FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show
Norma Nazario
Collection: Glamour
@norma_nnazario_designer
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show
Olivia Bottega by Anastasia Nikiforova
Collection: Olivia Bottega Bridal
@oliviabottega | www.oliviabottega.com
FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show
Opal Apparel by Shae Alvarez
Collection: Matrix
@shaethcreator | @opalapparel_
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show
Sonal Couture
@sonal_couture | @sonalcouturefashions
FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show
Tailor-Made by Tae LLC by Taelynn Ballard
Collection: It’s Tailor-Made by Tae
@therealtaelynn_b | Tailor-Made by Tae
FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show
Tara Gems Galore by Anjali Tara
@taragemsgalore | www.taragemsgalorellc.com
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show
Omak Designs by Uche Ibezue
Collection: Queens Collection
@omakglobal | @omakdesignsbyuche
FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show
Willow Bean Studio by Jennie Fear
Collection: Vintage Hollywood Glam
@willowbeanstudio | www.willowbeanstudio.com
*The showcasing designers on SATURDAY 9/9:
SATURDAY 10:00 AM (Kids) | 2:30 PM (Adults) Fashion Show
Archie Brown Designs by Archie Brown
Collection: Transformation Dresses
@archiebrowndesigns | @archiebrowndesigns.com
SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show
Nita Belle’s Closet by Jen Hajtovik
@NitaBellesCloset
SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show
Caroline Couture by Caroline Velazquez
SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show
Elena Collection
SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show
Glam by Elite Couture by Christina Lloyd
SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show
Kat Couture by Teresa Litchfield
SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show
Victoria Herrera by Victoria Herrera
Collection: Rustic Memory
victoriaherrera.design | victoriaherreradesign.com
SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show
Bel Blak Couture by Latifah Qawishabazz-Muhammad
Collection: Alkebulan
@belblakcouture_
SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show
House of STL
SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show
Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com
SATURDAY 4:30 PM & 6:30 PM Fashion Show
Randhawa by Anma Inam
@randhawabrands
SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show
Reynaa by Anu Mehra Usha Bajpai
Collection: Just patches and Mirrors
@rey
SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show
AMH Fashion by Steadfast Designs
SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show
Cebu Couture
@cebucouture | cebucouture.com
SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show
Sri Venkatesa Kuchipudi Academy LLC
SATURDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show
PRIVATE SHOW
WOW Wear by Michael Galanes
Collection: Wow Wear Collection
@michaelgalanes | worldsperfectpageant.com
SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show
Xcarii Xii by Archie Phillips-McNair
Collection: Club, Casual, Comfort
*The showcasing designers on SUNDAY 9/10:
SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show
Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com
SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show
PL Enterprises NYC by Kristi Wischnack
@Glamourgirlprom
Collection: Perfectly Pink!
SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show
PL Enterprises NYC
Collection: Perfectly Pink!
@pageantlive
