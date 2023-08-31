FWO
Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Designers Announced

Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA
 
With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised their captivating presence as a production brand will speak to the audience. Through each event hosted, hiTechMODA highlights their ability to go above and beyond, with unique curation,
innovation, and diversity in everything that is presented on the runway.

The designers and models featured in the event hold close to emphasizing how big of a role diversity plays and influences fashion. hiTechMODA gives this wonderful opportunity not only to established designers, but also to those that are emerging. With each season, new trends are influenced by hiTechMODA in a creative manner, and talent is portrayed seamlessly.

What better place to do it than in New York City–one of the “Big 4’s” and one of the most prominent fashion capitals in the world!

Tickets
https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nyfw-hitechmoda-season-10-2323249

*The showcasing designers on FRIDAY 9/8:
FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show


Aristocrat Kids by Dace Aleksandravica
Collection: Archival Edit
@aristocratkids | houseofaristocrat.com

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show


Belle Le Chic by Jasmine & Isabelle Kratz
Collection: Illuminate
@bellelechic | www.bellelechic.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show


Carlos Benguigui by Carlos Benguigui
Collection: Elvis
www.carlosbenguigui.com

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show


Debonaire Club by John Cecil Milton Waller
Collection: Debonaire Extraordinaire
@thedebonaireclub

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show


Dr. Mobi by Saheel Qureshi & Cintia Hullen
Collection: Saheel/CH

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show


Enhle Babes Couture by Enhle Gebashe
Collection: Osaziwayo
@hlebabescouture | www.enhlebabescouture.com

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show


EiffelBleu Fashion
Visionary design for children and teen haute couture
@eiffel.bleu

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Special Presentation by Planet Fashion TV


Girls Chronically Rock, an adaptive fashion collection by Cambridge-native designer
Keisha Greaves
Collection: Girls Chronically Rock

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show


Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa
Collection: Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa
@freedomfashionbystephanomusa | www.enhlebabescouture.com

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show


House of STL

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show


ONYX–The Luxury Label by Justin Haynes
Collection: ONYX
@theofficialjus10h | www.jus10h.com

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show


LC Couture by Liliana Mijangos
Collection: Dream Collection
@lccbyliliana | LC Couture

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show


Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show


Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show


Norma Nazario
Collection: Glamour
@norma_nnazario_designer

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show


Olivia Bottega by Anastasia Nikiforova
Collection: Olivia Bottega Bridal
@oliviabottega | www.oliviabottega.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show


Opal Apparel by Shae Alvarez
Collection: Matrix
@shaethcreator | @opalapparel_

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show


Sonal Couture
@sonal_couture | @sonalcouturefashions

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show


Tailor-Made by Tae LLC by Taelynn Ballard
Collection: It’s Tailor-Made by Tae
@therealtaelynn_b | Tailor-Made by Tae

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show


Tara Gems Galore by Anjali Tara
@taragemsgalore | www.taragemsgalorellc.com

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show


Omak Designs by Uche Ibezue
Collection: Queens Collection
@omakglobal | @omakdesignsbyuche

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show


Willow Bean Studio by Jennie Fear
Collection: Vintage Hollywood Glam
@willowbeanstudio | www.willowbeanstudio.com

*The showcasing designers on SATURDAY 9/9:
SATURDAY 10:00 AM (Kids) | 2:30 PM (Adults) Fashion Show


Archie Brown Designs by Archie Brown
Collection: Transformation Dresses
@archiebrowndesigns | @archiebrowndesigns.com

SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show


Nita Belle’s Closet by Jen Hajtovik
@NitaBellesCloset

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show


Caroline Couture by Caroline Velazquez

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show


Elena Collection

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show


Glam by Elite Couture by Christina Lloyd

SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show


Kat Couture by Teresa Litchfield

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show


Victoria Herrera by Victoria Herrera
Collection: Rustic Memory
victoriaherrera.design | victoriaherreradesign.com

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show


Bel Blak Couture by Latifah Qawishabazz-Muhammad
Collection: Alkebulan
@belblakcouture_

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show


House of STL

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show


Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

SATURDAY 4:30 PM & 6:30 PM Fashion Show


Randhawa by Anma Inam
@randhawabrands

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show

Reynaa by Anu Mehra Usha Bajpai
Collection: Just patches and Mirrors
@rey

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show


AMH Fashion by Steadfast Designs

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show


Cebu Couture
@cebucouture | cebucouture.com

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show


Sri Venkatesa Kuchipudi Academy LLC

SATURDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show

PRIVATE SHOW


WOW Wear by Michael Galanes
Collection: Wow Wear Collection
@michaelgalanes | worldsperfectpageant.com

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show


Xcarii Xii by Archie Phillips-McNair
Collection: Club, Casual, Comfort

*The showcasing designers on SUNDAY 9/10:

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show


Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang
@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show


PL Enterprises NYC by Kristi Wischnack
@Glamourgirlprom
Collection: Perfectly Pink!

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show


PL Enterprises NYC
Collection: Perfectly Pink!
@pageantlive

