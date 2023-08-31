Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Designers Announced

Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA



With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised their captivating presence as a production brand will speak to the audience. Through each event hosted, hiTechMODA highlights their ability to go above and beyond, with unique curation,

innovation, and diversity in everything that is presented on the runway.

The designers and models featured in the event hold close to emphasizing how big of a role diversity plays and influences fashion. hiTechMODA gives this wonderful opportunity not only to established designers, but also to those that are emerging. With each season, new trends are influenced by hiTechMODA in a creative manner, and talent is portrayed seamlessly.

What better place to do it than in New York City–one of the “Big 4’s” and one of the most prominent fashion capitals in the world!

Tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nyfw-hitechmoda-season-10-2323249

*The showcasing designers on FRIDAY 9/8:

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show



Aristocrat Kids by Dace Aleksandravica

Collection: Archival Edit

@aristocratkids | houseofaristocrat.com

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show



Belle Le Chic by Jasmine & Isabelle Kratz

Collection: Illuminate

@bellelechic | www.bellelechic.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show



Carlos Benguigui by Carlos Benguigui

Collection: Elvis

www.carlosbenguigui.com

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show



Debonaire Club by John Cecil Milton Waller

Collection: Debonaire Extraordinaire

@thedebonaireclub

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show



Dr. Mobi by Saheel Qureshi & Cintia Hullen

Collection: Saheel/CH

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show



Enhle Babes Couture by Enhle Gebashe

Collection: Osaziwayo

@hlebabescouture | www.enhlebabescouture.com

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show



EiffelBleu Fashion

Visionary design for children and teen haute couture

@eiffel.bleu

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Special Presentation by Planet Fashion TV



Girls Chronically Rock, an adaptive fashion collection by Cambridge-native designer

Keisha Greaves

Collection: Girls Chronically Rock

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show



Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa

Collection: Freedom Fashion by Stephano Musa

@freedomfashionbystephanomusa | www.enhlebabescouture.com

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show



House of STL

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show



ONYX–The Luxury Label by Justin Haynes

Collection: ONYX

@theofficialjus10h | www.jus10h.com

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show



LC Couture by Liliana Mijangos

Collection: Dream Collection

@lccbyliliana | LC Couture

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show



Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang

@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

FRIDAY 5:30PM Fashion Show



Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang

@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show



Norma Nazario

Collection: Glamour

@norma_nnazario_designer

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show



Olivia Bottega by Anastasia Nikiforova

Collection: Olivia Bottega Bridal

@oliviabottega | www.oliviabottega.com

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show



Opal Apparel by Shae Alvarez

Collection: Matrix

@shaethcreator | @opalapparel_

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show



Sonal Couture

@sonal_couture | @sonalcouturefashions

FRIDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show



Tailor-Made by Tae LLC by Taelynn Ballard

Collection: It’s Tailor-Made by Tae

@therealtaelynn_b | Tailor-Made by Tae

FRIDAY 5:30 PM Fashion Show



Tara Gems Galore by Anjali Tara

@taragemsgalore | www.taragemsgalorellc.com

FRIDAY 8:00 PM Fashion Show



Omak Designs by Uche Ibezue

Collection: Queens Collection

@omakglobal | @omakdesignsbyuche

FRIDAY 3:00 PM Fashion Show



Willow Bean Studio by Jennie Fear

Collection: Vintage Hollywood Glam

@willowbeanstudio | www.willowbeanstudio.com

*The showcasing designers on SATURDAY 9/9:

SATURDAY 10:00 AM (Kids) | 2:30 PM (Adults) Fashion Show



Archie Brown Designs by Archie Brown

Collection: Transformation Dresses

@archiebrowndesigns | @archiebrowndesigns.com

SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show



Nita Belle’s Closet by Jen Hajtovik

@NitaBellesCloset

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show



Caroline Couture by Caroline Velazquez

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show



Elena Collection

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show



Glam by Elite Couture by Christina Lloyd

SATURDAY 10:00 AM Fashion Show



Kat Couture by Teresa Litchfield

SATURDAY 2:30 PM Fashion Show



Victoria Herrera by Victoria Herrera

Collection: Rustic Memory

victoriaherrera.design | victoriaherreradesign.com

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show



Bel Blak Couture by Latifah Qawishabazz-Muhammad

Collection: Alkebulan

@belblakcouture_

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show



House of STL

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show



Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang

@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

SATURDAY 4:30 PM & 6:30 PM Fashion Show



Randhawa by Anma Inam

@randhawabrands

SATURDAY 4:30 PM Fashion Show

R eynaa by Anu Mehra Usha Bajpai

Collection: Just patches and Mirrors

@rey

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show



AMH Fashion by Steadfast Designs

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show



Cebu Couture

@cebucouture | cebucouture.com

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show

Sri Venkatesa Kuchipudi Academy LLC

SATURDAY 12:30 PM Fashion Show

PRIVATE SHOW



WOW Wear by Michael Galanes

Collection: Wow Wear Collection

@michaelgalanes | worldsperfectpageant.com

SATURDAY 6:30 PM Fashion Show



Xcarii Xii by Archie Phillips-McNair

Collection: Club, Casual, Comfort

*The showcasing designers on SUNDAY 9/10:

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show



Marc Defang NYC by Marc Defang

@marcdefang | www.marcdefang.com

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show



PL Enterprises NYC by Kristi Wischnack

@Glamourgirlprom

Collection: Perfectly Pink!

SUNDAY 10:00 AM Fashion show



PL Enterprises NYC

Collection: Perfectly Pink!

@pageantlive

