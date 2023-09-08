Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Continuous Designer Announcement

Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA

With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised that their captivating presence as a production brand will speak to the audience. Through each event hosted, hiTechMODA highlights their ability to go above and beyond viewer’s expectations, through unique curations, creative innovations, and diversity in everything that is presented on and off the runway.

The designers and models featured in the event emphasizes the importance of how diversity plays into and influences modern fashion. In addition, hiTechMODA presents these truly wonderful opportunities to not only established designers, but also to those that are new and emerging. With each season, new trends are visibly influenced by hiTechMODA in very creative manners, and talent is seamlessly portrayed through the intensive production in preparation for the shows.

There is no better place to do it than in New York City – one of the “Big 4’s” and one of the most renowned fashion capitals in the world!

*The showcasing designers on Saturday 9/9:

Saturday 4:30 PM Fashion Show



Crown Divine by Stephany Ellis

Collection: Dream Girl

Saturday 10:00 AM Fashion Show



Elizabeth Cordelia By Nicole Reichenbach

Collection : Out of the Blue

Elizabethcordelia.com

Sunday 5:00 PM Fashion Show



Faustina Fashion by : Nevaeh // Shaneé DeWitt

Collection : Gold

www.faustinafashion.com

Sunday 6:30 PM Fashion Show



Madame Vip Plus Boutique : Migna Vargas

Collection : Paparazzi

madamevipplusboutique

Saturday 8:00 PM Fashion Show



WM Bespoke by Wajahat Mirza

wmbespoke

Friday 12:30 PM Fashion Show



Dress Club Collection by Valentina Varnavskaya

dressclub.ru

Saturday 4:30 PM Fashion Show



House of Ozar by Danny Doc

Collection: Sidlak sa Bitoon / Starlight

Ozarmodelsph

Saturday 10:00 AM Fashion Show



Ally’s Ribbons by Alyssia Sutherland

Collection : Always & Forever

Allysribbons

