Award Winning hiTechMODA New York Season 10 Continuous Designer Announcement

Designers Runway of Choice Experience NYFW with hiTechMODA

With hiTechMODA at the forefront of any fashion event, it is promised that their captivating presence as a production brand will speak to the audience. Through each event hosted, hiTechMODA highlights their ability to go above and beyond viewer’s expectations, through unique curations, creative innovations, and diversity in everything that is presented on and off the runway.

The designers and models featured in the event emphasizes the importance of how diversity plays into and influences modern fashion. In addition, hiTechMODA presents these truly wonderful opportunities to not only established designers, but also to those that are new and emerging. With each season, new trends are visibly influenced by hiTechMODA in very creative manners, and talent is seamlessly portrayed through the intensive production in preparation for the shows.

There is no better place to do it than in New York City – one of the “Big 4’s” and one of the most renowned fashion capitals in the world!

Tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nyfw-hitechmoda-season-10-2323249

*The showcasing designers on Saturday 9/9:
Saturday 4:30 PM Fashion Show

Crown Divine by Stephany Ellis
Collection: Dream Girl

Saturday 10:00 AM Fashion Show

Elizabeth Cordelia By Nicole Reichenbach
Collection : Out of the Blue
Elizabethcordelia.com

Sunday 5:00 PM Fashion Show

Faustina Fashion by : Nevaeh // Shaneé DeWitt
Collection : Gold
www.faustinafashion.com

Sunday 6:30 PM Fashion Show

Madame Vip Plus Boutique : Migna Vargas
Collection : Paparazzi
madamevipplusboutique

Saturday 8:00 PM Fashion Show

WM Bespoke by Wajahat Mirza
wmbespoke

Friday 12:30 PM Fashion Show

Dress Club Collection by Valentina Varnavskaya
dressclub.ru

Saturday 4:30 PM Fashion Show

House of Ozar by Danny Doc
Collection: Sidlak sa Bitoon / Starlight
Ozarmodelsph

Saturday 10:00 AM Fashion Show

Ally’s Ribbons by Alyssia Sutherland
Collection : Always & Forever
Allysribbons

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

