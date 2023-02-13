FWO
Atelier Cillian FW23 Collection New York Fashion Week Men’s

The brand debuted their new collection as part of New York Men’s Day, which took place at Location 5 in New York this morning from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

This season, creative director Stephen Mikhail titled his collection Mallevs Maleficarvm.

The collection is dedicated to Mikhail’s friend and muse, Jeremy Ruehlemann (05.20.95 — 01.23.23).

What: Atelier Cillian FW23 Collection at New York Men’s Day
When: Friday, February 10th, 2023
Where: Location 05, 450 West 31st Street, New York

Atelier Cillian

@ateliercillian
ateliercillian.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

