Atelier Cillian FW23 Collection New York Fashion Week Men’s

The brand debuted their new collection as part of New York Men’s Day, which took place at Location 5 in New York this morning from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
This season, creative director Stephen Mikhail titled his collection Mallevs Maleficarvm.
The collection is dedicated to Mikhail’s friend and muse, Jeremy Ruehlemann (05.20.95 — 01.23.23).
What: Atelier Cillian FW23 Collection at New York Men’s Day
When: Friday, February 10th, 2023
Where: Location 05, 450 West 31st Street, New York
Atelier Cillian
@ateliercillian
ateliercillian.com
