Atelier Cillian FW22 Collection

Atelier Cillian debuted their inaugural collection for the FW22 season this afternoon at New York Men’s Day.

Entitled, “The Misdeeds of Dashwood,” designer Stephen MIkhail turned to the iconic eighteenth century Hellfire Club, drawing on the melding of the tailored attire worn by the Members of Parliament attending the club with an updated assortment of fabrics.



Atelier Cillian

Photos : Karl Simone

The collection was paired with footwear by Florsheim.

New York Fashion Week

