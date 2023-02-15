Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) NYFW FW23 Runway Show

The purpose of the Asia Fashion Collection is to discover and nurture young designers who are from Asia. Organized by Vantan and PARCO. Co. Ltd., AFC FW23 debuted February 13th 2023 at NYFW showing both menswear and womenswear.

Five brands revealed their collections during the runway show. All of the brands and designers are from Asian countries.

1) désir by Jun Nakamura – Japan @junjun_spritz

2) ASATO by Asato Kitamura – US/Japan @asato_kitamura / www.asatokitamura.com

3) FromWhere by Lee Young Eun – South Korea @fromwhere_seoul / www.fromwhere.co.kr

4) CHIAHUNG SU by Chia Hung Su – Taiwan @chiahungsu / www.chiahungsu.com

5) SAIKA by Saika Sekita – Japan @saikasekita

Credits

PR/Beauty Acquisition & Creative: New York Tokyo

Show Production: Kuroko Inc.

Casting: Eric Cano

Hair: Kien Hoang for Oribe

Makeup: Monique Rinard For AOFM Pro Using Dermlogica

Photography: Fernando Colon

About Asia Fashion Collection (AFC)

Asia Fashion Collection is an incubation project produced and sponsored by Vantan and PARCO CO., LTD, in partnership with other Asian affiliates. AFC provides a platform for emerging talents throughout East Asia to compete for a chance of global debut. Each Fall/Winter season six brands who won Tokuo preliminary, debut their collections as annual AFC’s final stage at NY Fashion Week. AFC is passionate about discovering and nurturing new talents, while widening the reach in the fashion industry by fostering the growth of the continent’s most promising up-and-coming designers.

AFC’s Judges include: Kaname Murakami (Editor in Chief of WWD Japan), Keishu Abe (Tokyo Base Co., Ltd. Studious Men’s Buyer), Fumiya Yoshinouchi (Reco Orlando Co., Ltd. FASHIONSNAP.COM Editor/Director), Shota Kamiya (Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. Isetan Shinjuku Restyle Buyer), Yumi Nagao (Representative of Sister), Yoshiro Kawasaki (CEO of Aout Co., Ltd.), Honoka Ayabe (LITMUS Buyer Team), and Nakamu (Fashion Creator and Lieu Buyer)

https://asiafashioncollection.com/

About Vantan

Founded in 1965 with the vision of “creating the world’s closest school to society,” VANTAN fosters human resources which can be immediately applicable through “practical education”, such as classes taught by active instructors, long-term internships, and industry-academia cooperative projects in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. The institution has developed educational programs in the fields of Fashion, Hair Styling, Makeup, Beauty, Graphic Design, Film, Photography, Game Design, Animation, Patisserie, Cafe management, Programming, Creating in the Entertainment field, Influencing, and Producing. VANTAN has produced approximately 200,000 graduates to date.

Notable alumni includes: Kunihiko Morinaga (Designer/Owner, 2019 LVMH finalist ANREALAGE), Kanako Takase (Makeup Artist), Daiki Suzuki (Owner/Designer, Engineered Garments)

https://www.vantan.jp

About PARCO CO.,LTD.

Since the establishment of Ikebukuro PARCO in 1969, their mission has been to cultivate and showcase culture in all forms. While the company’s core DNA is Fashion, they have extended across numerous categories to include, Music, Visual Art, and Theater, while bringing a splash of color to consumer culture as a whole. These initiatives have established PARCO as a leader in creative work spaces, attracting an abundance of talent, that amplifies a creative circle that continues to drive forward and pave the way for the next cultural movement.

https://www.parco.co.jp

##

