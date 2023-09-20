18th September 2023, Nobu Hotel, 22 Portman Sq, London. Ashish presents his designs on the catwalk as part of London Fashion Week. © Chris Yates/ Chris Yates Media
Ashish SS24 London Fashion Week

In a surreal bedroom a dreaming beauty sleeps. A silver crescent moon watches over us. We elect dreams as a daily balm for our soul. A manifesto of tenderness begins to emerge. One that speaks to the Surrealist sentiment that emerged in the early twentieth centurv after worldwide trauma.

In a world where cultures, trends and politics ebb and flow this manifesto aims to question, probe and play with imaginations Ashish and Linder are intrigued by the clothes that we wear. They see them as bejewelled forms of protest, as well as ciphers for spontaneity and celebration. Tenderness is important, as is the cultivation of our dreams, both personal and collective. Ashish works with sequins and Linder with the halftone dot, they each know the value of exquisite detail and positioning. Our sleeping beauties occupy the real world and the dream world simultaneously. Here, you will witness figures moving through the spaces as if from a dream but the air of the dream is seen as much as felt, playing with voice, tempo, crepuscular light and intimate spectacle.

 
Ashish

Synonymous with glamour, maximalist design, and hand embroidery, fashion designer Ashish Gupta approaches his work with a rainbow palette and a glittering sensibility.
Born and raised in Delhi, Ashish studied Fine Art before moving to London to complete an MA at Central Saint Martins under the legendary Louise Wilson. Known for his joyful use of embroidery, Ashish’s designs blend a relaxed high end glamour with underpinnings of American sportswear and traditional Indian craft. Ashish employs a group of highly skilled artisans at the factory he established in Delhi, which allows him to entirely make to order, creating a zero waste production process. The London-based designer has been a pioneering voice and a vocal advocate of diversity throughout his career.

The show was attended by Deputy Mayor Justine Simons, Asha Puthli, Nicola Roberts, Clara Amfo, Susie Lau, Princess Julia, Fat Tony, Zandra Rhodes, Andrew Logan, Sunil Gupta, Mayan Rizwan, Becky Hill and Maxim Magnus, amongst others

Credits:

CREATIVE DIRECTION
Linder Sterling

STYLING
Flora Huddart at Bryant Artists

HAIR
Sam McKnight at Premier using Hair by Sam McKnight products

MAKE UP
Terry Barber at MAC Cosmetics

NAILS
Edyta Betka
NO’ ETINEs

MUSIC
Mix by Maxwell Sterling

CHOREOGRAPHER
Jordan Robson at CLM

CREATIVE PRODUCTION
Antony Waller at aw&c

SET DESIGN
Tony Hornecker

HEADPIECES
Piers Atkinson

SHOES
UGG® @ugg
Natasha Marrow
Roker

JEWELLERY
Gillian Horsup
Pebble London
Vickisarge
4element

