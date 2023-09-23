19th September 2023, Embankment Gallery, Somerset House, London. Abu Jan presents their catwalk show as part of London Fashion Week. © Chris Yates/ Chris Yates Media
FWO
FWO

Apujan: The Casebook of Kaiju SS24 Collection London Fashion Week

Black PR is thrilled to announce that the agency will coordinate on schedule with the British Fashion Council APUJAN catwalk show during the upcoming London Fashion Week on the 19th of September 2023 at 2.00pm at the iconic venue of Somerset House.

APUJAN is a London-based womenswear label founded by designer Apu Jan, debuting in Auntunm/Winter 2013 London Fashion Week. The designs are renowned for integrating patternsand knitwear techniques to illustrate themes inspired by fantasy and literature. The APUJAN collections were featured in major fashion and design publications including Vogue, GQ, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, WALLPAPER and Madame Fiago. Furthermore, APUJAN designs were shown at the La Cite de la Dentelle et de la mode in Calais, France, and showroom during Paris Fashion Week.

Outside of runway collection, APUJAN has collaborated with various industries by utilises the storytelling method to connect with different audiences: such as In-flight loungewear for EVA airline, branding for Kuo Yuan Ye, a traditional oriental pastry company, the costumes for the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, the series of package desgin for McDonald’s and uniform design for SAMSUNG global.

 
Apujan

After a three-year hiatus, APUJAN is returning to London for a physical runway show at London Fashion Week, presenting the latest Spring/Summer collection “The Casebook of Kaiju.” Transitioning from digital back to physical, during the pandemic, APUJAN successively released six fashion show videos and collaborated with numerous Asian actors and celebrities for special performances. This year, APUJAN returns to London, partnering with an international fashion team to present the collection in a physical catwalk once again.

This time, the show is set at Somerset House, a venue that has historically been an iconic location for London Fashion Week, to present the latest season in collaboration with independent music producer DJ so lonely, inviting him to perform in London. Apart from the collaboration with DJ so lonely, shoes used in this season are sponsored by Adidas.

Marking the consecutive 21st season of showcasing at London Fashion Week, whether digitally or physically, APUJAN has also recently opened the first physical store in its hometown, Taipei, located at NOKE MALL. Clothing and collaborative products are displayed in a season-less manner inside the store, showcasing various apparels. Having just concluded a series of opening events, APUJAN has hurried back to London to prepare for this season’s runway show.

Taiwansese star Yuri and Ula Shen (from Rakuten Group), who have long collaborated with APUJAN, specifically flew in to support this fashion show. Attending the London Fashion Week for the first time, they joyfully expressed their anticipation of finally witnessing a physical catwalk show. They also plan to explore London with the APUJAN team after the show.

“The Casebook of Kaiju” collection comprises over a hundred outfits, of which thirty are chosen to be showcased at the fashion show. This highlights APUJAN’s iconic spring-summer fine-knit garments, evening gowns, sportswear and leisure wear, printed dresses, shirts, and a few menswear.

Simultaneously, new accessories, hats and tape measures were also showcased on the runway.

The theme and concept behind “The Casebook of Kaiju” is inspired by the eve of a monster’s arrival. These monsters, in people’s minds, are analogous to impending waves of the era, like AI or the near future, evoking various emotions like surprise, fear, astonishment, and anticipation. On the eve of the monster’s appearance, elements symbolic of the imminent arrival of the monster can be seen in the show, such as barriers, ships and the ocean, forests where monsters dwell, tanks, news reports, investigative documents, related models, and the eyes of the monster. Additionally, there are investigators in search of the monster, wearing uniforms, protective clothing, or office personnel equipped with monster data, all on the hunt for the creature.

Apujan’s “The Casebook of Kaiju” collection is a captivating journey that combines feelings of surprise and fear by mythical monsters. With its iconic garments, it tells a narrative of discovery and exploration in the face of the unknown. This collection sparks the imagination and leaves us eager for Apujan’s next fashion adventure.

##

Learn More

apujan.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Black PR Presents: Stories From Arabia & Montaha Couture SS24 Catwalk Shows

London FWO -
Black PR is very excited to announce that collective group Stories From Arabia showcased five designers and Montaha Couture collections during the London Fashion...
Read more

Fashion Designer Malan Breton Takes a Final Bow with Electrifying Spring Summer 2024 Show in London

London FWO -
Malan Breton headlined with an moment-defining show of his Spring/Summer 2024 Collection at one of London Fashion Week’s most valued events, THIS IS ICON...
Read more

Deborah Latouche Presents Sabirah Collection 1.6 “Elegantly Modest”

London FWO -
SABIRAH is a Luxury Modest Wear Brand founded by Deborah Latouche that believes in the elevation of all women regardless of size, race or...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.