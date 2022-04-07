Anne Barge Spring 2023 Bridal Collection

The Anne Barge Spring 2023 collection was inspired by the beauty and enchantment of an English garden, bursting with flowers and the promise of a joyous new season.

“I envisioned a bride in one of these lush topiary gardens, beneath a trellis of roses, looking breathtaking,” said Shawne Jacobs, the creative director of Anne Barge. “ I thought of floral appliqués, flowing trains, bare shoulders, and pops of soft color.



Anne Barge

I wanted to capture the essence of natural beauty.” The collection combines fresh simplicity with a romantic femininity to create looks that are both timeless and modern.

Among this season’s favorite silhouette is a slender column with a flowing, detachable train that evokes visions of the gamine elegance of Audrey Hepburn’s unforgettable “Sabrina” gown. The variations range from an understated strapless sheath in lustrous Mikado silk with a matching detachable train to a glamorous, long-sleeve floral embroidered column with a dramatic taffeta train. In keeping with the Anne Barge vision of flower-filled weddings for summer nights or spring afternoons, the collection features a profusion of charming designs: cloud-like strapless ball gowns, airy skirts, accented décolleté, trumpet sheaths, and of course — a touch of color in a blush silk corset gown with a bow belt.

ABOUT ANNE BARGE

Founded in 1999, the Anne Barge Bridal collection is renowned for timeless gowns with a contemporary twist. Inspired by vintage couture, the Anne Barge collection combines the best of classic design and modern trends, using the finest fabrics, embellishments, and embroidery sourced throughout the world. Anne Barge is based out of Atlanta, Georgia with retailers worldwide. Anne Barge offers an abundance of elegant options for the discerning bride in four collections: Anne Barge, Blue Willow Bride, Curve Couture, and Little White Dress. The Anne Barge philosophy is simple, “Good design is timeless.”

Shawne Jacobs, President and Creative Director of Anne Barge, has been at the helm of Anne Barge since 2014. Since Shawne Jacob’s assumed the role, she has expanded brand with the Black Label and Little White Dress Collection, turning Anne Barge into one of the preeminent bridal and special occasion design houses in the United States. The Black Label Collection, Anne Barge’s eveningwear gowns, is made with the brand’s trademark attention to detail, from fabric to fit. A favorite among celebrity brides and red-carpet icons alike, Shawne Jacobs has created custom designs for Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Josephine Skriver, Jeannie Mai, Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler, Laura Benanti, Johanna Braddy, Kristen Cavallari, Taraji P. Henson, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Zoe Perry, Yvonne, Violett Beane, Amirah Vann, Amber Riley, Leah Pipes, Eva Longoria, Kelli O’Hara, and more. The collections have been featured internationally in top publications including Vogue, Grace Ormonde, WWD, Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, The New York Times and Town & Country.

Shawne Jacobs is opening a new store on New York City’s Madison Avenue this year, following the success of her flagship Atlanta atelier, which opened in 2017.

SPECIAL THANKS

Media Relations: Ogan/Dallal Associates Inc. @odapr

Anne Barge: Anne Barge @annebarge

Creative Director | Anne Barge @shawne.r.jacobs

Stylist & producer: @type_a_society

Photographer: @thismodernromance

Videographer: @peytonfrank

Location: @lotusandgarden

Wallpaper: @degournay

Hair & Makeup: @kcwhitkamp Assistant: @dajahartmanmua

Floral: @bloomsbymelly

BTS photography: @willetphoto

Jewelry: @trumpetandhorn & @jenniferbehr

Headpieces: @erinrhyne

Gloves: @nicolabathiemclaughlin

Rings: @trumpetandhorn

Models: @gigibearrrr & @claudiavlamprea @clarisaggrace

Music: ‘Days Pass’ By Adrián Berenguer

##

Learn More

@annebarge

annebarge.com

With love,

FWO