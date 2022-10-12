Andrew Kwon FW23 Bridal Collection

Andrew Kwon debuted his bridal collection for the FW23 season yesterday afternoon. The collection was presented with a mixture of live models and mannequins at the Peninsula Hotel.

Building upon the brand’s eveningwear debut, the Andrew Kwon Collection Four bridal collection offers an array of gowns that allow for each bride to feel red carpet-ready. Drawing a similar inspiration to the aforementioned collection, Kwon turned to the iconic Chanel perfume ads featuring actress Nicole Kidman for Chanel for his bridal collection as well. He wants his brides to feel the star power and elegance of a Hollywood A-lister.

Photos: Anthony Friend

At the heart of this season are the fabrics — rich, luxurious, opulent. Capturing the dynamism and polish of the red carpet, the pieces captivate from every angle. Guipure lace dusted with crystals twinkle like stars in the abyss, metallic lurex threads weave into pieces like flashes of lightning, and Kwon’s signature 3D-floral is reintroduced in an ombré palette mirroring the sky’s natural progression. This idea of taking something ever-changing and reducing it to a single moment recalls his own journey of self-discovery when he moved from Colorado to California and the glistening lights seen below from the plane.

The collection was paired with footwear by Manolo Blahnik. Makeup was sponsored by Aveda, led by Chérie Fletcher. Hair was by Marco Santini.

