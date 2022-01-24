Alanui Fall/Winter 2022 | Men Collection

Surfing the arctic seas, sailing through the Lofoten archipelago, exploring Iceland’s fascinating landscapes… It’s time for a new winter adventure!

For the Fall / Winter 2022 season, Alanui takes us on a journey to the North to discover new territories rich of charming fascinations.

The striking color contrasts between the white of the snow and the black tones of the volcanic stones, but also of the dark shades of the winter sea and the bright red of the tiny houses punctuating the villages, inspire an aesthetic filled with outdoor references.

The result is an ode to the northern nature and lifestyle, always tinged with Alanui’s signature free-spirited, colorful and joyful vibe.

Cashmere, wool, alpaca and an array of regenerated and eco-friendly yarns, showing Alanui’s commitment towards sustainability, are exquisitely crafted using a wide range of artisanal techniques to create a compelling wardrobe of versatile pieces designed to steal the spotlight both in the city and in the great outdoors.

For the first time, Alanui presents its distinctive interpretation of the puffer jacket, that, shown in the Icon and the Bandana pattern, both crafted from yarns treated for a water repellent effect.

The brand’s unmistakable Icon cardigans show surfers ready to catch waves and meet whales, but also the light effects of the Aurora Borealis are rendered with the introduction of brushed treatments enhancing tridimensionality. Next to the signature Bandana motifs, new color variations of the geometric Icon pattern, mixing cold tones of gray and lime green, but also graphic combinations of black and white, as well blue matched with red or camel and wild animal spots, find place in the collection declined into cardigans and sweaters. Alanui’s hero products, they also come in hybrid patterns, featuring combinations of bandana and argyle motifs, as well as of Icon patterns with Nordic graphics or bandana pattern.

Coats to wrap around the body and varsity jackets are paired with relaxed pajamalike jacquard trousers, knitted joggers and jeans. Tartan or cotton canvas shirts are shown next to alpaca jacquard piqué sets, Baja hoodies, argyle sweaters and eco-wool knitted items showing a vanisé graphic motif of chains.

While continuing its collaboration with The Rolling Stones, Alanui also unveils two new exciting partnerships within the footwear world. The brand teamed up with Moon Boot to present three snow boots in several color variations featuring the Icon and bandana patterns, along with crochet motifs. It also collaborated with Diemme on high and low hiking boots showing the laces decorated with recycled plastic beads.

Completing its collection, Alanui developed a rich selection of knitted accessories, including colorful socks, beanies, gloves, scarves, balaclavas and crochet keychains.

Reflecting the lifestyle attitude of the brand, the homeware collection introduces more options of its maxi cushions and cozy blankets. The signature Icon pattern is rendered in two new color variations; the Bandana Icon styles are crafted from regenerated cashmere; while Aran motifs in regenerated yarns and the multicolor scalloped pattern complete the homeware line.

Growing with its youngest fans, the brand enlarges its Kids collection to welcome a wide range of separates. A selection of mini-me cardigans, enriched with the Icon and bandana patterns, as well as with The Rolling Stones graphics, that also pop up on a brushed wool crewneck, are juxtaposed to regenerated cashmere tracksuits with a fun jacquard leopard motif and a ribbed crewneck embroidered with a fun mushroom.

In addition, the collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture continues with Icon jacquard sweaters in new color options.

