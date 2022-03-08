Akris Fall 2022 Collection

SQUARE, Grid and Play.

Discover the Akris Fall 2022 collection by Albert Kriemler, unveiled in an exclusive film shot at SQUARE, the University of St. Gallen’s new forum for the future of learning.

Inspired by the colored squares and geometric patterns of German artist Reinhard Voigt, the collection evolves around the idea of an open grid that evokes exploration, creation and play.

A showcase of vibrant. tailored and refined looks, that manifest the plav of rigor and softness, staged at a remarkable building, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, with whom Albert Kriemler has maintained a collaborative friendship since working together in 2016.

