Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang F/W 2019

Represented by OBCM.

For its sixth and final season, adidas Originals by Alexander Wang evolves its signature “Club Leisure” aesthetic, merging un derground tech cues with inspiration from the world of disco to present a provocatively futuristic collection. Season 6 sees the two brands celebrate the end of their partnership in style, continuing their subversive deconstruction of traditional fashion collaborations with an ode to Internet hacker culture.

Standing proud as one of the industry’s most prominent disruptors, Wang has always hacked fashion in one way or another. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in his playful subversion of the adidas Originals brand DNA. From flipping the iconic trefoil upside down to unapologetically experimenting with silhouettes from different sports, Wang has established aesthetic hacking as his point of view since the very beginning of the collaborative partnership. Season 6 brings this perspective full circle, placing a Hackathon at its core.



Alexander Wang x Adidas

Known as much for his playful aesthetic as his party-ready spirit, for FW19 adidas Originals and Alexander Wang revitalise “Club Leisure”, bringing a new futuristic edge to the collection for the turn up and the get down. Drawing firmly on streetwear codes while still maintaining Wang’s signature vision of empowered femininity, the collection is highlighted by a number of striking garments, accessories, and footwear.

Standing out as instant classics from the clothing offering, the “AW Tee” and “AW Pant” combine shiny spandex and standout graphics to create a distinctly Wang look. Meanwhile, stepping into the designer’s vision for the future, the “Silver Bra” and “Silver Short” match retro cycling inspired cuts with a forward thinking silver coated stretchy material composition. Looking to footwear, Season 6 sees the reinvention of the “AW Puff Trainer” bringing its unique puffer effect to life through the inclusion of bold printed graphics. For accessories, the “AW Duffl” and “2T Duffl” duffel bags represent the perfect accompaniment to the designer’s hacker uniform.

Built in digital 3D renders, the Season 6 campaign seeks to hack the collection and the environment in which it lives by creating a techno-fantasy world where shoes melt and jackets explode.

Pushing the limits of traditional brand activations, adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Season 6 launched at a disruptively innovative Hackathon event in New York City on December 10th. Shunning the traditional cycle of exclusive invitations and full-to-the-brim guest lists, details of the event were shared via AirDrop to members of the public. In the same vein, and as a way to celebrate the collaboration’s most dedicated fans, the two brands hacked their own collections by giving away free deadstock from Seasons 1-5.

Dropping on December 14th at select retailers, adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship locations, and both brands’ e-commerce sites, Season 6 perfectly caps off the iconic collaborative partnership with all the playful subversion that its fans have grown to love.

About adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world’s leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand’s legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

About Alexander Wang

The Alexander Wang brand’s sensibility is a reflection on contrasts, blending seamlessly between the refined and the imperfect. His collections have an un-precious outlook on fashion and always reflect a sense of ease. He is renowned for his irreverent approach and for perpetually evolving and re-contextualizing the urban uniform. Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Wang moved to New York City and launched his eponymous label in 2005. The brand currently owns and operates five flagship stores in New York, London, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as alexanderwang.com, in addition to seven franchised and partnered stores globally. The Alexander Wang collections are also available through luxury retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.alexanderwang.com or follow us @alexanderwangny

##

Learn More

@alexanderwangny

alexanderwang.com

With love,

FWO