A.Potts is a genderless collection designed by Aaron Potts, a career designer who has designed for Escada, St. John’s Knits, and Tamara Mellon.

He draws inspiration from his upbringing in Detroit and current life in Brooklyn.



He was the 2020 winner of the Fashion Group International Rising Star award for the all-gender category.

