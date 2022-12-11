7 Fashionable Tattoo Trends

Are you thinking of starting a tattoo portfolio? If so, you’re definitely on trend. Tattoos are becoming increasingly popular, and there are many new styles to choose from. To help you with this topic, we will discuss seven fashionable tattoo trends that will inspire your next design. So whether you’re looking for something traditional or something a little more unique, take a closer look for more ideas.

Here are trendy tattoo trends that you should consider adding to your portfolio:

Abstract Designs

Abstract designs are becoming an increasingly popular starting point for people starting a tattoo portfolio. The designs provide boundless possibilities for creativity and personalisation. It allows for exciting options such as geometric shapes, simple swirls, or lines. With abstract tattoos typically smaller in size, you can place them on any part of the body. You can start from areas that may be less visible, like your feet and work up to the more prominent areas, like your arms and shoulders.

Mandala Tattoos

Mandalas are the perfect type of tattoo for those who want to make a statement; they’re bold and beautiful. It comes in many different shapes and patterns, each unique and personalised design. They can be a meaningful reminder of your beliefs and ideals or provide an aesthetically pleasing piece of art for everyone to admire. Regardless of why you’re getting one, mandala tattoos are a beautiful way to express yourself or show off your creative side.

Blackwork

Blackwork tattoos have become increasingly popular recently and are a great way to make a bold statement. With their striking, large designs made up of geometric shapes or tribal motifs, these tattoos create a powerful impression. Placement can be about anywhere, but the arms and legs are two of the most popular spots for blackwork pieces. So whether you opt for something eye-catching, or something with more subtle lines, you’re sure to get some heads turning wherever you go.

Watercolour Tattoos

Watercolour tattoos are a fantastic and clever way of livening up the traditional art of getting inked. This type of tattoo uses bright, vibrant colours to create designs that often feature floral or nature-inspired artwork. They can range from minor details to much more detailed, large pieces. While these tattoos have gained more attention in recent years, it can be hard to find an artist adept at creating them. But they’re worth seeking out. From delicate roses to ocean waves, it offers something fresh and unique to anyone looking to change up with their next tat.

Geometric Shapes

Geometric shapes can be a great way to add something special to your tattoo. For example, you might choose one or more of the traditional four elements: earth, wind, fire and water. Or you opt for something more complex like the Fibonacci sequence – all with their associated meanings. There’s also the possibility of combining different symbolic shapes to create a unique design that translates your own personal story into ink. Whatever you decide, geometric shapes make tattoos look cool, making them a popular choice for many.

Dotwork

Dotwork tattoos are an art form that is both simple and complex. The small, vibrantly coloured dots can be used to create patterns and shapes or used to provide shading for more detailed designs. At first glance, these tattoos can look dainty and feminine, with their intricate detail work showing a delicate balance between the smooth curves of the shapes and the sharp edges of the dots. In reality, it carries a lot of impacts as they require extreme attention to detail which ends with the result that almost looks like it has been stippled or illustrated from up close. Whether you choose a full body or just a small tattoo, dotwork brings personality and flair to each piece.

Words and Phrases

Tattoos with words and phrases are becoming increasingly popular, and they can make an amazing statement. Whether it’s a life motto or a meaningful quote you want to keep close to your heart, inking yourself with words and phrases is a great way to show off your personality. These tattoos can also be used to honour someone important in your life, from a beloved relative to a role model. In addition, words and phrases provide a personal take on the tattoo process without being too overbearing or showy.

Start Your Own Design Today!

Finally, if you want something completely unique and individualised, why not create your own design? With a bit of research, creativity and skill, you can create a piece of art that is one-of-a-kind and entirely yours. You can draw inspiration from anything around you – nature, animals or even the everyday objects in your life. Once you’ve sketched out your design, it can be inked onto your skin as a beautiful reminder of who you are and what matters to you most.

