7 Beach Bags to Buy If You Want To Look Like Your Favorite Influencer

The summer holiday season has begun, and we are thrilled about it. Whether you plan to sunbathe on the beach, read a book by the pool or dip in the warm waters, you will need to bring some essentials with you. So with every trip to the sandy beach, the perfect bag to store your towel, water bottle, book and sun cream is a must.

Here we have listed seven stylish designer and high street beach bags, some of which your favourite influencers have already taken on their lavish holidays to the likes of Greece, Italy and Barbados.

Dolce & Gabbana Kendra Shopper

Famous Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana has a plethora of luxury tote and shopper bags, which would be perfect for a day at the beach. The medium Kendra Shopper for £1,500 is a favourite due to its size, printed fabric lining and large fuschia D&G logo.

The bag boasts the popular woven straw style – which ‘The Girls Bathroom’ podcast co-host Sophia Tuxford recently donned in Mykonos, Greece – and has a detachable printed silk twill wrapped around the short calfskin handles.

Dolce & Gabbana offers the same stunning Kendra Shopper in a smaller size for £900.

LOEWE Front Tote

Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow and In The Style ambassador Perrie Sian have already posed in the sunshine with the gorgeous LOEWE Front Tote in Natural. The cuboid bag is woven in raffia (a species of palms native to tropical regions) and dons the LOEWE logo and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap.

With sizes ranging from mini to large, you can pick up this gorgeous beach bag for between £695 and £1,400. A bonus of buying this bag is that for every LOEWE Front Tote sold, the Spanish fashion brand will donate to projects for the artisan community who make them.

Zara Fabric Maxi Tote Bag

High street retailer Zara has the perfect beach bag for just £29.99. The Fabric Maxi Tote Bag has ample space for all your beach essentials, including ball games and a picnic blanket. The bag comes with either an orange or blue bold stripe, and if you love this style, but can pack a little lighter, you can enjoy the mini tote bag for £17.99.

Make-up artist Jamie Genevieve recently styled a similar bag from Zara alongside a simple black bikini and white shorts.

Chanel Maxi Shopping Bag

Choose this bold-coloured Maxi Shopping Bag from Chanel to make a statement this summer. The hot pink bag is made of cotton and calfskin and boasts silver-tone metal. Inside, it has a zip pocket and mini purse, which are great for keeping your phone and money safe while playing on the beach.

Despite being a massive fan of this colour, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague opted for a staple black Chanel bag as she headed to the water on a lavish holiday in Barbados.

Christian Dior Book Tote

This spacious Dior Book Tote is popular among influencers as you can choose from a range of stunning colours and even add a personalisation. For £2,550, you can grab this beach bag in rose, beige, red, stone grey, dark blue, golden or pink. The bag, carried by hand or worn over the shoulder, boasts the Christian Dior Paris signature on the front.

Love Island star Zara McDermott opted for stone grey when personalising her bag, and we think her neutral choice of colour will look perfect with a bright bikini.

River Island Round Shopper Bag

Neutral-coloured bags complete the perfect beach fit, as you can pair them with colourful bikinis and bold sandals. This Cream Canvas Round Shopper Bag from River Island is no different, and the tassel detail adds to your stunning beach look. The £30 bag dons canvas fabric and responsibly sourced leather borders.

The high street retailer showed American influencer Sofia Richie styling the bag on Instagram.

River Island Basket Bag

Another high-street must-have is the Brown Raffia Embellished Basket Bag from River Island, which you can sling over your shoulder or carry by the grab-top handles. The £49 raffia fabric bag has embellished diamantes and a gold River Island logo.

Carys Louise Brandon styled the stunning beach bag with a range of colours in a ‘holiday looks’ Instagram reel.

So if you’re jetting off on your dream holiday this summer, make sure to bring along the perfect beach bag, whether you want a designer bag that holds all your beach essentials or something from a high-street store that completes your summer look.

