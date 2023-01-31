6 Sweetheart Wedding Gowns from Morilee Perfect for Valentine’s Day

The sweetheart neckline is a classic, romantic silhouette that will always feel feminine and modern. It works for a variety of seasons, but increases in popularity in the spring and summer months due to its warm weather friendly cut. There are a variety of styles in this neckline – from princess ball gown looks to sleek, sophisticated takes.

There truly is a style of sweetheart neckline dress for everyone! No designer is better versed in this versatile yet timeless style than Madeline Gardner, designer of Morilee Bridal. Here are the brand’s most recent takes on the sweetheart neckline, perfectly in time for that Spring or Summer bride!

The Classic Lace Sweetheart

This intricate lace gown with a classic sweetheart neckline from the Morilee Spring 2023 collection is the epitome of the romance typically associated with this silhouette. We love the modern take on the lace, and the structured bodice leading to a full skirt for that extra dramatic flair.

The Sleek Sweetheart

Brides who favor a more streamlined look will love this Madeline Gardner Signature gown. It is both fresh and sophisticated all at once, and the lace adds that extra sweet touch that renders this gown a 10 out of 10.

The Victorian Inspired Sweetheart

We love a gown with historical references for that extra classic touch. This beautiful creation from Morilee’s Blu Collection features sleeves that add extra charm and character to the neckline and lace boned bodice. It is very of the moment, yet captures that old-world European flair that will make any bride who dons this gown an instant icon.

The Sweetheart Ballgown

There is no better way to make an entrance than in this gorgeously classic sweetheart ball gown from the Morilee Spring 2023 collection. The fit is perfection and the details are divine. A quintessential bridal look that will stand the test of time for years to come!

The Puff Sleeve Sweetheart

A more modern take on the sweetheart silhouette, this Madeline Gardner Signature gown is both form fitting and ethereal. The mermaid style shape lends that extra sensual, body-skimming look while the lace and puff sleeve details balance out the look and bring attention to the arms.

The Off the Shoulder Sweetheart

Off the shoulder gowns are not going anywhere anytime soon and we love Madeline’s take on this more trendy dress silhouette, done with a beautiful v-neck shaped sweetheart. This Madeline Gardner Signature gown is perfect for the modern bride who makes her own rules, but still wants to look and feel beautiful on her special day.

