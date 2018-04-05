Summertime, Getting SPF’s Easy

With summer slowly approaching, our minds are drifting off to white sandy beaches and teeny tiny bikinis. But before we let our minds wander, we wonder just what all that sun exposure is doing to our skin.

Sun exposure gives us glowing, beautiful skin in the moment, but it’s also the cause of many serious downsides, such as wrinkles, discoloration, and skin cancer. The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays cause damage to the elastin in our skin, causing the skin fibers to break down, sag, and stretch. Since healthy skin is definitely one of the best accessories you can carry, we’ve compiled a list of the best skincare and cosmetic products that contain sunscreen, which will help protect your skin from harmful UV rays whether you’re running around the city or relaxing on the beach!

Supergoop!

If SPF protection is something you regularly look out for in products, you’re no stranger to Supergoop whose name is synonymous with sunscreen, since every one of their products provides SPF protection. Start with Supergoop Daily Correct CC Cream, providing 35 SPF protection from its mineral cream formulated to protect from hyper-pigmentation and photoaging. Next, reach for Supergoop’s Invincible Setting Powder, containing 45 SPF and coming in a range of tints. Sweat resistant, this powder reduces shine and leaves your face with a dewey matte look without dying out your skin. The brush is also easy to clean as it pops out of the base. Set your products with the beautiful Supergoop x Milly collaborated bottle of Defense Refresh Setting Mist, with 50 SPF, making reapplying SPF easy while it controls oil and supplies the skin with antioxidant-rich rosemary and mint. Saving your lips for last, pat some Supergoop Perk Up! Lip and Cheek Tint to your pout, offering 40 SPF, and you’re set to take on the world! Or at least the Sun.



Skin Paradise

AMOREPACIFIC

If the term cushion makes you think of a relaxing pool chair, you haven’t tried AMOREPACIFIC’s cushion compacts. Each one fortified with SPF protection, they all provide light coverage with skin-perfecting elements. Try the Color Control Cushion Compact, offering 50 SPF and protection against both UVA and UVB rays. This compact brightens the skin and provides antioxidant protection. The Age Correcting Foundation Cushion provides 25 SPF protection but contain anti-aging ingredients and conceals pores while evening out skin tones. This compact will even hold its coverage through hot and humid climates. Lastly, if you simply want a compact offering sun protection and glowing skin, reach for the Resort Collection Sun Protection Cushion compact, which delivers 30 SPF protection and leaves skin glowing over its soft yet hydrating formula.

First Aid Beauty

It’s no surprise First Aid Beauty’s initials spell out “FAB,” as their products containing SPF are just that. If you’re looking for a hydrating yet lightweight tinted moisturizer, FAB’s Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer will give you the perfect amount of coverage without feeling weighed down offering the added bonus of 30 SPF. Providing 12 hours of moisture to the skin, the whipped formula looks and feels natural. It has 30 SPF. Another FABulous option is the Triple Protection Skin Tint, also with 30 SPF, which offers added protection against not only the sun, but urban pollution. Protection of both UVA and UVB rays protects the skin from not just sunburns but also aging affects. Both products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates; so our skin will thank us.

COOLA

COOLA offers several products containing SPF protection, such as their Dawn Patrol Classic Primer with 30 SPF. You will question whether there is actual silk in this formula once you feel how smooth and light it feels on your skin. You can use this product as a primer or on its own, and it provides 40 minutes of water resistance! COOLA’s Rosilliance BB+ Cream Golden, formulated with 30 SPF works as beautiful as it’s packaging. The BB cream leaves skin glowing and even-toned despite its lightweight formula. If you’re more the sporty type, reach for COOLA’s Mineral Sport Stick, providing 50 SPF, 80 minutes of water resistance, and both UVA and UVB protection. Added bonus? The product is small enough to throw in a carry-on when you’re jetting to your next beach vacation.

Sulwhasoo

If you’re a fan of the cushion craze taking over the beauty world, Sulwhasoo offers beautiful color and anti-aging protection. The Perfecting Cushion Intense, coming in seven different shades, contains 50 SPF sunscreen, a more moderate level of coverage, and red pine extract to help tighten skin and fight signs of aging.

IT Cosmetics

What does anti-aging serum, foundation, and sun protection all have in common? The IT Cosmetic’s Confidence in a Compact product. Ahead of its time, IT Cosmetics has created the first ever solid serum foundation, which comes in an easy-to-use compact and provides 50 SPF protection. The serum contains hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants while protecting the skin from UV rays. Use this product with the included sponge, or opt for the Heavenly Skin smoothing complexion brush to transform the solid serum into a soft, silky product. Hooray for effective efficiency!

Circell

Providing sunscreen protection without compromising the benefits of a hydrating moisturizer, try Circell’s Moisture Shield, a 30 SPF super hydrating cream. It’s hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture while its UVA and UVB protection protects your skin from all of the sun’s harms. Moisture Shield doesn’t compromise the feeling on your skin, either. You may just switch out your daily moisturizer for this one!

Honor MD

Created by a doctor and his wife, Honor MD’s anti-aging line contains medical-grade ingredients and Honor MD’s Protect SPF 45 is no different. Not just UV rays, this product protects against free radicals as well as redness to give your skin strength and firmness. When science and sunscreen come together, the result is a silky product that feels great throughout the day.

