There’s a new kid in town this Miami Swim Week. Get ready for Planet Fashion.

Some of today’s hottest swimwear designers will be showcasing their newest styles over three nightly Miami Swim Week shows, that will include presentations by Revel Rey, Karma Bikinis, OMG Miami Swimwear, and Gabriela Pires Beachwear, among others.

Here’s a look at some of the designers you can expect to see at Planet Fashion’s shows:

Revel Rey Swimwear by Audrey Swanson

REVEL REY SWIM is a funky, bold, and feminine swimwear company created by owner / designer Audrey “Rey” Swanson. The brand combines fashion and art, flaunting unique, custom, and hand painted prints. Each line is made up of multiple color collections, 90% reversible, and can be mixed and matched.

Washington based Audrey Swanson has a lengthy background and obsession in the design/art community. She attended college for art, majoring in interior and graphic design. After school, she practiced as an interior designer where she discovered her love for textiles and prints. This was the steppingstone for her next adventure into the manufacturing industry.

Having the opportunity to travel to tropical destinations all over the world; bikinis and the swim industry soon became Audrey’s passion. Combining her design/art background with her love of travel; she decided to start utilizing her knowledge to create and turn custom prints into clothing. Since the swim world has endless possibilities to be creative with wild and vibrant prints, Revel Rey was born.

Each print is hand painted and/or graphically made by Audrey, using multiple types of mixed media. She focuses on creating unique bikini patterns, while keeping each fit flattering and sexy. Audrey’s love for culture, free spirit, and her eye for wild and unique interiors enables her to collect inspirations from all aspects of life. Audrey spends months exploring to places such as Bora Bora, Rangiroa, and Maui – taking in the lifestyle and culture. Audrey pulls ideas from her surroundings; whether they are simple aspects of scenery and scents, or more in depth inspiration coming from patterns seen nature and every day objects.

Her free spirit and desire to bring art to life motivates her to express herself and tell a story through her brand. She designs the line not only to look beautiful on each individual woman but also the entire collection to be an art piece itself. | www.revelreyswim.com

Gabriela Pires Beachwear

One of the fashion industry’s pre-eminent luxury swimwear designers, Gabriela Pires, was ‘born’ into this business. Before taking her first breath, Gabriela was already purchasing clothing fabrics in Rio de Janeiro while still in he mother’s womb.

In between her first moments on earth until now, Gabriela has followed the fashion industry round life’s corners. After moving to Miami at an early age, she studied at the Istituto Marangoni of Milan, before starring in her first New York Fashion Week at the age of 21 years old. In 2009, Gabriela opened her first New York City based swimwear showroom on Broadway, followed by guest designing her very own line for the renowned Opera Swimwear in 2010. Adding another vertical to her already astounding repertoire, Gabriela debuted her lingerie designs via her very own brand, The Panty Box, in 2012. At the same time, she opened a brick-and-mortar boutique for the line in the NoLita district of Manhattan.

Following years of dedication and determination in launching her illustrious Gabriela Pires Beachwear luxury swimwear line, the brand was first featured in the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, the Super Bowl of all swimwear showcases. To ensure her staying power, Gabriela followed this up with an additional two features since.

Taking her God-given Brazilian roots and combining them with a generation’s worth of experience I the fashion industry, Gabriela has developed Gabriela Pires Beachwear into a force to be reckoned with. From styles and cuts to fit all shapes and sizes, Gabriela Pires Beachwear dares you to show off on your next beach excursion. Gabriela ensures each piece of beachwear is crafted with the same careful, motherly touch that sifted through the various clothing fabrics during her youngest years in Rio de Janeiro. | www.bygabrielapires.com

Just Bones Boardwear by Jennifer Weisman

The surf brand, designed by Jennifer Weisman, garnered attention on the Miami Beach runway last year, after debuting a sexy new line of bikinis, in response to retail and consumer demand. Weisman unveiled her line of bikinis, which are designed to complement the boardshort collection. Since its initial launch in 2011, Just Bones Boardwear has garnered many fans for the perfect fit provided by the boardshorts’ patented adjustable waist. The collection is quick-drying and constructed with performance fabrics, with boardshorts available in sizes for toddlers, boys, juniors and men.

Just Bones Boardshorts were originally designed for boys with waist sizes ranging from 21-30 inches. In response to strong retail and consumer demand, Just Bones Boardwear™ has introduced collections for toddlers, girls, and men.

Just Bones boardshorts are just like traditional boardshorts – except they include a patented adjustable waist. While most boardshorts fall down due to the discrepancy between the waist size and the length needed, Just Bones Boardwear™ revolutionizes boardshorts with full adjustability discretely hidden in a Velcro® flap in the waistband in the back.

They have expanded its girls line to include trending prints such as “Paisley Skull” and “Floral Camo,” as well as vibrant “Cobra” and “Tropical” prints. The men’s boardshort collection is available in both 4-way stretch for performance and quick-dry hybrid boardshort – perfect for a day of surfing or hanging out. The extensive boys line includes new graphic tees in colorful skull and surfer prints. The Just Bones Boardwear™ brand also expanded into the boy’s toddler market in 2014. What makes its toddler line so unique is the distinct combined sizing model, allowing for flexibility of fit for the variety of shapes and sizes of all toddlers. | www.justbonesboardwear.com

OMG Miami Swimwear by Andrea Gaviria

OMG Online was established in 2010 by 26 year-old Miami native, Andrea Gaviria. Andrea built the company after struggling to find a bikini that fits well. She made a swimsuit for herself and posted it on social media where it went viral, upon which OMG Miami Swimwear was born.

Andrea believes women should feel sexy, sensual, and elegant at the same time. She states, “I want you to look at my swim suit and think Oh My God!” OMG’s mission is to meet that need with fashionable feminine swimwear from conventional and innovative designs and trends. All OMG products are developed with quality raw materials and appropriate body modeling.

After much success online, Andrea was able to open the doors to her female fashion brand in an exclusive Miami Beach store front in 2016. Andrea plans on taking over the world one bikini at a time by opening stores in New York, Los Angeles and Dubai.

OMG Miami Swimwear lit the stage on fire with a runway show that personified sexy during the opening night of last year’s SwimMiami show at the W Hotel South Beach. Andrea herself presented the collection, and the brand quickly became a top swimwear destination worldwide. OMG Miami has gained a following with A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Selena Gomez among others. | www.omgmiamiswimwear.com

KARMA Bikinis by Julienne Worring and Antje Worring

KARMA Bikinis was created by sisters Julienne Worring and Antje Worring in 2014. Inspired by their combined passions for ocean conservation and the need for unique, adjustable, fair trade pieces came their commitment to donate 7% of all proceeds to ocean conservation efforts.

The sisters thought practicing fair trade standards is ethical and should be mandatory across the board. In efforts to ensure fair practices they do routine site visits to inspect their trade methods. They try to keep practices as sustainable as possible to eliminate further environmental offsets.

All of their suits are made with a limited production cycle. This means that they only create a small batch of each product in each print or color, once the style sells out there is no second order made. Instead they release new styles every 6 weeks and carry exclusive pieces/prints for their members.

Karma Bikinis strives to offer the most unique styles of swimwear made from high quality, sustainably sourced, and ethically manufactured materials. Their limited quantity lines released strategically throughout the year ensure that their customers will always be on the forefront of new fashion trends, while also making a difference in the world around them. Donating 7% of their profits to ocean conservation efforts is only a fraction of what Karma Bikinis does to take part in the movement towards rebuilding their planet and helping everyone and everything living on it. At Karma Bikinis, luxe swim and social responsibility meet in a cohesive balance; their customers can be sure that their value stretches far beyond a stylish bikini. They step beyond the creation of cutting edge designs to embody and spread a positive message.

﻿Karma Bikinis has committed to the United Nation’s 17 Sustainability Goals. The sisters also hope to raise awareness for issues that effect their customers, inform them of what part they can take in enacting change, and encourage others to do the same. They go beyond fashion, sustainability, and even stretch past the common perception of social responsibility to truly exemplify what they stand for and call attention to social and environmental injustices. | www.karma-bikinis.com

