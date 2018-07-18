Gigi C Miami Swim Week FW19

Gigi C Bikinis, the luxury swimwear brand that launched in 2017, debuted their Resort and Spring 2019 Collection on July 14th, 2018 at the Paraiso tent during Miami Swim Week.

At just 18 years old, Gigi Caruso — whose eponymous collections fuse clean lines, architectural shapes and crisp, laser-cut details – has set the standard as being the youngest designer in the show’s history. Caruso designed her collection around the idea of needing a well-designed suit that would work for more than just your average beachgoer. Whether you are lounging beachside on a tropical island or partaking in an afternoon of action-packed adventures on the water, Gigi’s pieces represent the concept of functional meets chic.



Gigi C Bikinis is a modern collection of luxury swimwear founded by 18-year-old Gigi Caruso and her mother, Tina. The company was founded on the belief that a great swimsuit should enhance your style—never inhibit it. Born and raised in Southern California, Gigi grew up on the water. She is an avid boater, wakeboarder, snorkeler, and swimmer. The beautiful beachwear she loved to wear was far too delicate to withstand being an active lover of the beach and watersports. Unable to find pieces that reflected her personal style, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Together with Tina—a former clothing designer and swimsuit model—Gigi began deconstructing and cutting up her old swimsuits and refashioning them into chic styles that are glamorous and stylish and could withstand waves. The duo also referenced Tina’s modeling photos for inspiration by redesigning the classic styles she wore with fresh new twists. After two years of research and development, they officially launched Gigi C Bikinis in 2017.

