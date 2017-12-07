Fashion Director Clara Meyer resides on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, coming a long way from growing up in the Midwest and Italian roots. You can find Clara at @ savento_ .

Gift Guide for the Holiday Hostess

Don’t be a bore and give the party host a bottle of wine this year; we have the perfect line up of gifts they will actually want to use and show off.

As we all know, throwing a party is exhausting. To help get them through next day clean up this set that will give you the perfect bloody mary and burger.

Perfect for the minimalist are these chemistry carafe and glasses, no matter what you fill them with.

Replace cheap, funny paper napkins with these cheeky yet chic matching embroidered cocktail napkins and wine glasses.



(Photo: Casey Smith)

To elevate any cheese platter use an ultra trendy agate platter like this from Anna By Rablabs.

Try something besides champagne, like this sake brewed similarly to champagne to achieve a similar purity.

For the bachelor that you don’t know what to get, try a fun race car martini shaker.

Whether your host has terrible cooking skills and you hope to casually break one of these global salt test tubes out during appetizers or your host is an Iron Chef they’ll love this salt set.

What better way to elevate a bottle of booze than this Graf & Lantz felt and leather wine carrier?

Perfect for when all the guests have gone home and your hostess needs a well deserved long night’s sleep is this essential oil diffuser and holiday scents kit from Young Living. Any of these gifts will ensure an invitation to next year’s soiree and upstage all the other guest’s gifts by a landslide.

These might even come in handy if you plan to throw a party this New York Fashion Week.

