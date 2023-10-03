Zimo SS24 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Tn a world where fashion converges art and history, ZIMO, established in 2021 in New York’s pulsing heart, stands distinct. With its philosophy deeply rooted in “Fashion Documentary,” ZIMO undertakes the poetic challenge of excavating and eulogizing the dwindling tales of Asian culture. The medium? A unique blend of documentary aesthetics with tangible fashion tales.

This season SS24, “Intimate Closet” is ZIMO’s love letter to the mysterious charm of the ’90s mother’s wardrobe. Each piece, from sultry tights to edgy leather jackets, transports you to a bygone era. The innovative melding of deadstock stocking tights and a reinterpreted bra lends vivacity to the collection. It’s more than attire; it’s a sensory experience, evoking memories of secret forays into a mother’s fashion haven.



Zimo

Perfectly recreating those moments when we stealthily slipped into our mother’s wardrobe as children, it’s not just a portrayal of reality as seen in a documentary, but also an intergenerational emotional retrospect, as if time flows within the “Intimate Closet”. In our ever-shifting sartorial landscape, ZIMO beckons a reflection upon timeless narratives. Step into “Intimate Closet” and embrace the enchantment of yesteryears.

Adding depth to this sartorial time capsule is ZIMO’s curated collaboration with the artist PZtoday. Their finesse captures the ’90s zeitgeist immaculately. An evocative art film and bespoke co-branded pieces are set to be the showstoppers of SS24.

Behind ZIMO’s allure is Designer Zimo Yan, decorated with CFDA+ Design Graduate, brings several years of working experience with esteemed brands in both New York and Shanghai including Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. In 2021, Yan established the eponymous brand, ZIMO. The brand made its debut on the official New York Fashion Week schedule the following year.

