Why You Should Love Your Body

If there is one thing that so many men and women struggle with, it’s their physical body. You could know that you are funny, soft, gentle, fierce, intelligent and kind, but if you don’t feel confident in the skin you’re in, you’re going to forget all of that.

We humans have a tendency to focus on the negative things in our lives rather than the positive, and that can be very debilitating from time to time. You deserve to feel good, comfortable and in love with your body no matter how it looks, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy!

Being truly in tune with yourself is a struggle. The constant pressure from others around you, social media, the very beauty standards in the magazines on the shelf – it’s a lot. It’s okay that it’s too much sometimes. There seems to be two camps in the body confidence sphere and the first is that camp that believes in 100% body positivity no matter the lumps and bumps and extra weight you have. This is a beautiful camp to be in but the only problem is that they contrast with the other camp, who believe you can still be body confident and want to make adjustments. You can love your body and want to go to Lipotherapeia for help with cellulite. You can love your body and want to workout more to feel stronger and build your muscles. You are allowed to make changes to your body and dye your hair and know that you still feel confident about yourself. You only get one body in life (organ donation aside) and you should love every single inch of it. However, if there is something you want to adjust you should be able to do that without judgment, too. There are always going to be things that you think you should improve, but here are some of the reasons you should love your body – stretchmarks and all.



No one cares what your body looks like. Believe it or not, not one person out there in the gym is looking at your body and judging it. No one is walking down the street worrying your thighs are too big in your outfit. They’re all busy internalizing their own insecurities that they don’t have time to worry about yours, too. You need to stop scrutinizing yourself so closely and start looking at the good things about yourself. If you do this, you’re going to spend far more time feeling happy than feeling exposed. This is your only shot. As we said before, you only get one body and it’s going to go through a lot. You’re not going to gently lay down in your coffin in a perfectly preserved body that has no marks or wrinkles. It’s vital that you look at your body and appreciate every curve and every bit of it. Whether you are worrying about your nails or your cellulite, you can still appreciate that your body is keeping you alive in spite of all the things that you don’t like. Yours is the only opinion that matters. Do you care about what other people think of you? If you do, it’s time to stop caring and start listening to your own inner voice. If your own voice is telling you that you are worthy of being loved by YOU, then surely that’s enough? There’s enough to carry around in life without the weight of the opinions of those who really don’t matter to you. Your opinion yourself is the one that matters – not the opinions that other people have of you. You’re not going to look like the girl in the magazine. It doesn’t matter how many liposuction sessions you have, how many cellulite removal or skin smoothing sessions you have, you will never ever look like the girl on the front cover of the magazine. Why? Because that person has been subjected to airbrushing and molding, great lighting and a personal trainer. If you have a personal trainer, a professional in-house chef and someone following you around with a ring light, we’ll retract this one and say carry on. If not, stop comparing yourself! You’re still beautiful even if you don’t look like the fake models in the pictures.

Stop thinking about what you don’t have. You don’t have pore-free skin, so what? You have amazing eyes that seem to take in all the light and your teeth are beautiful. You don’t have acne-free skin, so what? You have legs up to here and your makeup skills are on point. Let’s focus on the positive things about you and see how many we can come up with, shall we? You are only young once. There will be a day that you will look back on the ‘fat’ looking pictures of your childhood and you’ll wish you were that small. As we get older, our bodies shift and change to accommodate gravity, aging and childrearing. That’s a lot of stress on the body. Stop panicking about your youthful looks and toned skin; show it off while you have it. PS: you don’t care as much in your 40s because you realize there is far more to you than your exterior that matters! You are so capable. Of so many things, but your body is capable of doing a 5K should you want to. You can learn to swim. You can eat food and digest it. Your body is a mix up of magic and luck, so don’t abuse it with unkindness. You are capable of being everything that you could want to be and you don’t have to believe that you are less than perfect. Ever. There are people who would love to look like you. For your hair, your eye color, your figure, your height, your confidence. All of those insecurities that you have and you punish yourself for, there are people out there looking at you and wishing that they could be more like you. There is so much more to consider. The world is a difficult place to be and why would you want to waste energy hating yourself when you can love who you are and focus on the life you have?

##