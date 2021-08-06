Confidence Boosting Focus for a Great Night Out

A night on the town, an intimate rendezvous with a partner, or even a date can be terrifying. You might not be happy with your makeup, your hair is a mess, and you no longer fit into the sexy little number you bought just before Christmas.

But don’t worry, because looking great and feeling better is easier than you think when applying a couple of tricks

Build a Foundation

Beauty is the eye of the beholder, but it can be helped along with the correct application of cosmetics. However, you shouldn’t just slap on any old makeup you have lying around, as this is a recipe for disaster. First, make sure your foundation matches your skin type and shade. Skin can be normal, oily, or dry, and the shade shouldn’t really need an explanation.

Fix any Flaws

Nobody feels that their face is perfect, and even those considered extremely beautiful (Priyanka Chopra, for example) will find something they don’t like. Fortunately, it is easier than ever to fix your flaws. For example, you can use teeth covers for missing teeth, book a dermal filler appointment or even raise some brows with a microblading treatment.

Pay Attention to Your Hair

Like most, your hair is probably a significant point of contention when it comes to styling yourself. A hairstyle is one of the first things that someone will notice about you, and if it doesn’t look good, you can feel terrible. Best advice; don’t leave yours until the last minute and play around with styling the day before your night out. This will leave you some time to decide how you want it to look and rectify it should anything go wrong. And if you can, get your hair styled by a professional for the wow factor.

Find a Great Outfit

Of course, what would a night out be without a stunning ensemble? Do you go for a racy red dress guaranteed to turn heads or a reserved yet stylish pants suit? Choosing the right outfit for a night out is complex. Consider where you will be going and the formality of the occasion. You should also keep in mind any weight you might have gained or even lost. Clothing that doesn’t fit right can look terrible. You could use body-shaping underwear for a bit of a tuck here and there.

Don’t Forget the Shoes

Shoes! The lifeblood of the fashion industry and every woman’s favorite part of buying clothes. But like clothing, you should consider your shoes carefully. For example, wear open foot shoes to make your legs look longer. Also, ensure that the color matches your outfit with complementary shades rather than competing colors. Heel length and type is also a complex decision. For example, long dresses look great with stilettos and wedges, while short dresses benefit from flatter shoes.

Just Be Yourself

And the best thing you can do to make yourself sparkle and dazzle everyone you meet – be yourself. That’s it. Nobody likes a poser, and most are excellent at spotting a fake. Meeting your new boyfriend’s colleagues at a game development studio but know nothing about games? Don’t worry about it, but don’t try to pretend you play Call of Duty 30 hours a week. Instead, try to engage about stuff that matters and not what you think people want to hear. And if they don’t want to get to know you, they probably aren’t worth the time.

