Why Men Should Wear Boots (Especially During Winter)

by Nick English



Nick is the founder of Stridewise, which reviews men’s boots and heritage apparel. By day he is a Manhattan-based journalist with reporting experience on four continents, by night a ravenous consumer of anything and everything related to high-end men’s boots.

When the temperature drops, it’s harder to get dressed, and we just tend to wear whatever keeps us warm.

We all know that winter weather can be dull and dreary with the frigid and dry mornings, making it difficult to put on stylish clothes. No matter how bad the weather is, that shouldn’t stop us from looking good and dressing up nicely!

Men living in countries with long winters need to wear winter boots during this season. Wearing a pair can elevate your style and fashion without sacrificing comfort. Honestly, it can be challenging to dress up during winter, but you can still ace it! After all, the ideal winter outfit should be effortlessly stylish, relaxed, and has all your comfy gear at hand.

Cold-weather dressing takes a lot of effort, for each piece matters in the fight against wintertime. At the very least, you must have a pair of suitable footwear that keeps your toes from freezing. Winter dress boots are the perfect choice for the colder months, and these can help you feel more comfortable and sharp-looking even when the weather gets freezing.

Remember, winter boots are essential in protecting your feet for a long time and completely covering you up to be able to do all your daily activities without hassle.

So, here are the five main reasons why men should wear boots during the winter season:

Winter boots are lightweight.

It’s no secret that winter boots are not the lightest footwear men will ever own. They become heavier after a few hours of wear. The weight of these boots shouldn’t prevent you from moving freely. Thanks to technology, the insulating and padding materials are lightweight and less bulky. They are now a pleasure to wear, and there’s no stopping you from doing something because wearing them doesn’t feel challenging to move around. And since they’re lightweight, you can wear them anywhere you go and be able to move quickly. You won’t have to worry about wearing them all day if needed, for these are certainly light and a perfect match to any of your outfits.

Winter boots provide comfort.

Comfort is a crucial factor to consider when choosing winter boots. A good pair of boots must have good insoles with padding and lacing systems to provide you with enough comfort when walking, running, or doing some winter activities. It should also support the foot and the arch for a good walking posture. Make sure to get the right boot size to maximize the comfort these winter boots bring. The lacing system has a lot to do with a good fit. For the best possible fit, opt for a full lace. But if you don’t like it, you can choose a pull-on with no lace at all. Just ensure that you can put it on quickly. Whatever the style you prefer, comfort should always be considered first, particularly during winter when all you want is to wear something comfy.

Winter boots bring warmth.

A significant concern when buying winter boots is warmth. Be sure to know the temperature rating of the boots you’re eyeing. Some can handle up to -100 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if there’s no temperature rating available, look at the lining materials instead. Various kinds of winter boots have different linings, like removable linings used for outdoor activities and non-removable liners made of thermal materials like Thinsulate. Winter boots with 400 to 800 grams of insulation are good for extreme cold, and authentic shearling provides a lot of warmth. Another thing that contributes to the heat of the winter boots is the insoles, which are often insulated as well. Keep your feet nice and toasty without feeling hypothermic with these winter boots, and you’ll give your feet the heat they need during the cold season!

Winter boots are breathable.

Boot linings do not only insulate the foot against the cold weather. Many winter boots have antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that prevent foot odors. Breathability is also a critical factor to consider when choosing a pair of winter boots. You have to ensure that you get one that helps your feet breathe and prevent foot fungi or even frostbite. Nylon mesh, Gore-Tex, and split-grain leather permit excellent breathability, so better consider these materials once you shop for winter boots. These might cost more than the regular pair, but they’re surely worth it, especially during the colder months. Breathable winter boots help vent internal perspiration and prevent external moisture from coming in. They won’t let you down!

Winter boots offer traction.

Having boots with traction keeps you safe and protected wherever you go. If you’re always on the go, even during the winter season, then you must opt for winter boots with maximum traction. Boot traction is often determined by the depth and size of the lugs on the outsoles. The lugs are the bumps and channels in the rubber that grip the ground surface to restrain you from slipping off and falling. Additionally, the outsoles can have a heel brake, which stands out from the rest because it secures you from slipping on sharp descents and uneven terrains. So, consider traction when buying winter boots for all the adventurous men out there who love doing outdoor activities. These will protect you from all your winter escapades, and you never have to worry about getting hurt or encountering unfortunate mishaps.

All in all, wearing boots during the winter season is a must for men. Not only do they keep you warm and comfy in colder times. Instead, they keep you looking hip and sleek as well. Winter boots give you comfort like no other while running errands, traveling, or going on an adventure with family or friends. Thus, check out the perfect winter boots that suit your taste and wear them confidently!

